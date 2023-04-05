2023 Camp Invention is the Summer Camp Every Parent Wants - Featuring Learning and Fun

Leading Hands-on STEM Camp Makes Inventing and Innovation Relatable

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, Camp Invention® has developed confidence and problem-solving skills in young innovators through authentic, hands-on STEM activities that are new each year. The summer program takes place at local schools across the U.S. and is taught by the people kids know best, their local teachers. In the 2023 program, Wonder, campers will design their own mini skate park; throw a party celebrating innovation; transform a robot into an animatronic stuffie; and design their own pop-up business!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9134252-national-inventors-hall-of-fame-camp-invention-stem-program/

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame®, provides a unique experience for children in grades K-6 to build their confidence and make new friends while exploring, creating and designing. Camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — in an exciting and engaging environment.

"Both of my kids loved Camp Invention! They loved having the opportunity to create, innovate and iterate what they had learned," said the parent of recent Camp Invention campers. "They were intensely proud to tell of their work each day and to showcase their projects at the end of the week."

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year's Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Local programs are facilitated and taught by qualified local educators. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 118,000 children and partner with 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. To find a camp near you, visit our Camp Finder or for additional information, visit invent.org/camp .

Join the Camp Invention conversation and help invent the future of our nation by using #CampInvention on social media!

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 2.2 million children, and 229,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention .

Media Contact

Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

ktorisky@invent.org

234-901-6085

View original content:

SOURCE National Inventors Hall of Fame