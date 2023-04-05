Brizo Data raises $12 million in Series A funding to fuel data-driven intelligence across the foodservice industry

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Brizo Data is excited to announce series A funding of over $12 million (CAD) in combined venture capital and debt. The round was led by FRAMEWORK Venture Partners and BDC Capital's Industrial Innovation Venture Fund. The company was launched in 2020 by seasoned entrepreneurs Ian Delisle, Trevor Shimizu, Gaetan Corneau and Jean-Sébastien Vachon. Brizo's vision is to become the source of truth on the foodservice and hospitality industries through their unrivaled depth of industry data and insights.

Brizo Data's flagship product, Brizo FoodMetrics, is North America's most reliable and comprehensive source of near real-time, foodservice market analytics. Restaurant intelligence is now a key driver in industry research, marketing and sales, enabling businesses in the food and beverage industry to thrive through data-informed decisions. Brizo provides insights to foodservice suppliers and vendors of all kinds–from who is selling Wagyu beef or linen services, to companies offering staffing technologies, delivery or online reservation solutions.

"For restaurant industry professionals and suppliers, the sector has changed considerably through the rapid adoption of technology," said Trevor Shimizu, co-founder and CRO of Brizo. "Brizo makes it fast and easy to understand the data and insights that are now part of day-to-day operations, and to operationalize those insights to remove friction for sales teams, widen margins and serve customers better."

Since the pandemic, technology and data has become the new frontier in the food and beverage business. Brizo FoodMetrics takes all that data (from over one million foodservice establishments across the U.S. and Canada) and makes it digestible–capable of driving quick, high-quality restaurant and foodservice business intelligence.

"Brizo empowers food and beverage industry professionals and entrepreneurs in their own growth trajectories by cutting down on the time it takes to find sales leads and to identify new and emerging market opportunities," said Jim Texier, Partner at FRAMEWORK Venture Partners. "Brizo's technology is a powerful tool to increase the speed and efficiency of their operations, allowing them to pivot, to tailor offerings or to forecast future trends in the foodservice industry and get ahead of the curve."

Brizo FoodMetrics includes dashboard customizations for a wide variety of customer uses including technology vendors, franchisors, food and beverage distributors and industry investors.

"We are thrilled to invest in Brizo as a technology that can empower the entire foodservice sector across North America," said Joseph Regan, Managing Partner, Industrial Innovation Venture Fund at BDC Capital. "With data-driven, actionable insights, Brizo's customers–business owners and emerging technology companies themselves–will be able to better manage risk and create opportunities through data-backed decisions."

Ian Delisle, co-founder and CEO of Brizo says, "the infusion of capital will allow us to accelerate growth and expand into new markets–making our solution an even bigger game changer for the industry."

Brizo FoodMetrics is the source of truth on the foodservice industry, helping businesses to optimize sales processes and drive growth through insight-led data and analytics. As a foodservice market analytics platform, Brizo empowers vendors and restaurateurs with more high-quality data from across the North American foodservice industry.

Venture beyond capital. Established in 2018, FRAMEWORK is a world-class venture capital partnership that backs purposeful startups. FRAMEWORK's collaborative approach empowers exceptional founders and their teams on their path to becoming the next generation of world-class technologies. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Montreal, QC and Austin, Texas, FRAMEWORK combines a unique, data-driven, and experience-based investment model with a collaborative model of active capital to assist management teams on their scaling journey. The company is committed to cultivating improvements in the venture capital ecosystem for all founders and investors through the Startup Scorecard and Investor Network.

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, Canada's Business Development Bank. With over $6 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital .

