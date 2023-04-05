Holland America Line Launches 'Anniversary Sale' Promotion in Honor of Upcoming Milestone 150th Birthday

Offer includes savings up to 45% off cruise fares, onboard credit and reduced deposits

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 150th birthday celebrations continue for Holland America Line with an Anniversary Sale featuring cruise fare discounts, an onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most summer 2023 through spring 2024 departures. The cruise line marks its sesquicentennial birthday April 18, 2023, and the company is commemorating the milestone with special sailings, offers and events.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

Guests who book eligible cruises receive up to 45% off cruise-only fares with the Anniversary Sale, along with up to $150 onboard spending money per guest depending on stateroom category and length of sailing, and $150 reduced deposits. Bookings must be made by May 4, 2023, to take advantage of the offer.

"Holland America Line's 150th anniversary is an opportunity to show our guests how much we appreciate them, whether it's through special onboard activities or amazing offers like the Anniversary Sale that make cruising with us an even more valuable vacation," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Our milestone birthday this month is one that few companies ever reach, and we're taking the year to celebrate Holland America Line and the historical significance of the brand."

The up to $150 per person onboard spending money for the first and second guests in a stateroom can be put toward a variety of experiences and amenities, including specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

With the Anniversary Sale, travelers can explore Alaska (Alaska Cruisetours are included), the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand. The Anniversary Sale is not valid on Grand Voyages and itineraries four days or less.

The Anniversary Sale is combinable with Holland America Line's "Have It All" premium package and Kids Cruise Free promotion.

'Have It All' Premium Package

Guests can combine the Anniversary Sale with "Have It All" premium cruise fares, which include four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise.

Kids Cruise Free to Exciting Locales

The Anniversary Sale also is combinable with Holland America Line's Kids Cruise Free offer where kids aged 18 and under cruise for free when traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. Whether it's a family that loves to explore the world or one that stays closer to home, a variety of destinations are included with this offer.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/i5qbcirl.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line