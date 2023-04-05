SPL acquires Ana-Lab, Expanding its Environmental Lab Footprint

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL, a leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services in North America, has acquired Ana-Lab Corporation, a comprehensive environmental laboratory testing company.

This acquisition adds nine new locations to SPL's national grid, including a Technology Center in Kilgore, TX and a Service Center in Austin, TX. These locations, along with over 200 trained technicians, will enhance SPL's turn-around times and testing capabilities. SPL will provide customers expanded environmental laboratory services, including over 300 unique test methods for identifying inorganic and organic compounds in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, soil, and hazardous waste.

"This acquisition is the next step in our strategic plan. We now have critical mass in environmental and energy lab testing and are an EPA accredited laboratory to perform PFAS analysis for PFOS and PFOA under the EPA UCMR5 program. It also dovetails with our initiative to expand our methane leak detection and emission testing," said Jeff Hibbeler, Chief Executive Officer of SPL. "The addition of Ana-Lab expands our environmental testing capabilities and allows us to further assist our clients with all of their environmental testing and regulatory compliance needs."

"SPL is a perfect partner for Ana-Lab. SPL's position as a leader in TIC services and their extensive footprint will enhance our ability to serve a broader range of customers. In addition, SPL's digital platform will allow us to provide our clients with unprecedented access and insight into their environmental data," said Bill Peery, President of Ana-Lab.

About SPL

SPL, headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is one of North America's leading TIC providers serving environmental, energy, aerospace, utility, and consumer end markets. SPL is backed by Sentinel Capital Partners. Learn more about how SPL employees are advancing The Science of Sure™ at www.spl-inc.com .

About Ana-Lab

Founded in 1965, Ana-Lab actively serves over 2,700 clients. Ana-Lab is an analytical testing laboratory providing on-site sample collection and reliable test results for businesses in many industries. www.ana-lab.com

