DM Clinical Research Earns 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Award at the Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research was named the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network at the annual Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards held during the World Vaccine Congress Washington, the leading global vaccine congress.

"We are incredibly honored by this award from the clinical research community as it recognizes our success in helping research partners develop safe and effective vaccines to improve lives," said DM Clinical Research CEO & Founder Mohammad Millwala. "The honor is a tribute to the dedication of our employees, to the absolute highest quality research, and the patients who volunteer for clinical trials to help provide the world with life-saving vaccines and medications. We are thankful to our research partners for their continuing commitment and trust in partnering with DM Clinical Research to help advance medicine."

The 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Award comes during a period of transformational growth for DM Clinical Research, an integrated national network of wholly owned clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, with sites in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia, and more on the way this year. Over the last three years, the company's staff size has quadrupled from 87 to 541 and its dedicated research sites have increased from seven to 13. The vaccine industry honor also builds on the company's achievements in the last year, which included being named the 2022 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Excellence in Patient Centricity Award.

"DM Clinical Research expects this growth and success to continue for the foreseeable future," said Millwala. "The company has earned a reputation as an extremely dependable and transparent site network focused on quality, safety, and robust diverse enrollment for all of our research partners. These are just a few of the many reasons for our continued success."

The ViE Awards celebrate the vaccine industry's most outstanding achievements. The World Vaccine Congress is the largest conference dedicated to vaccines, attracting thousands of global attendees from the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and public sectors. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com .

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical Research is an integrated national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company includes 13 dedicated research centers and a network of affiliate sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, internal medicine, pediatrics, gastroenterology, psychiatry, women's health, and more. DM Clinical Research received the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Vaccine Industry Excellence Award and the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2022 Excellence in Patient Centricity Award. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit DMClinical.com or call (281) 517-0550.

