GC Cell Obtains Anti-bribery Management System Certification

YONGIN, South Korea, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Cell (KOSDAQ: 144510), a Korean biotech company, announced on Apr. 6th that it has successfully attained the international certification for the anti-bribery management system, ISO 37001, from Korea Compliance Initiative (KCI), an international certification body.

ISO 37001 is the international standard for meeting global anti-bribery efforts, such as the OECD Anti-bribery Convention and the UN Convention against Corruption. It defines the control and prevention guidelines against corruption risks that may arise in any organization. The International Organization of Standardization issues it based on a rigorous assessment of whether an organization's management system complies with the international standards for anti-corruption.

With the accreditation by ISO 37001, GC Cell is now equipped with control measures for detecting corruption risks as well as a system to prevent corruption and misconduct.

The company plans to continue strengthening employee training on the anti-bribery management system and ensuring strict compliance with relevant laws and regulations so that all employees internalize ethical and compliant practices as they perform everyday work.

"We will practice ESG management by enhancing management transparency and further strengthening ethical management so that GC Cell can fulfill its social role and responsibilities." said James Park, CEO of CG Cell.

About GC Cell

GC Cell is an integrated corporation created through the recent merger of Green Cross Labcell and Green Cross Cell and focuses on the development and production of treatments using immune cells and stem cells. In particular, it has a variety of pipelines for autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. It also has global competitiveness based on platform technology and experience throughout the entire period from the initial research stage to the commercialization stage.

