Discover the Upcoming Flex Coin (FLEX) Listing on XT.COM

About FLEX Coin (FLEX)

FLEX Coin is the native exchange token of OPNX (Open Exchange) and fuels the entire exchange ecosystem. As the centerpiece of OPNX, FLEX provides users with a greater trading experience and discounted trading fees on all spot and futures trades on the exchange.

In 2019, 70 million FLEX Coins were issued to traders on the CoinFLEX platform (OPNX's predecessor) through Trade Driven Mining, where traders were paid FLEX based on their daily trading volume.

FLEX was created with a definitive 100MM Total Supply and its tokenomics includes a burn mechanism to create continuous deflationary pressure on the token.

Originally minted as an SLP token, FLEX has since expanded into a multi-chain token on Ethereum (ERC20) and SmartBCH (SEP20).

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , praised FLEX Coin's listing on the exchange, stating, "We are excited to welcome FLEX Coin to the XT.COM community. We look forward to working with the FLEX Coin team and supporting their continued growth and success."

About Open Exchange :

Open Exchange (OPNX) is the world's first crypto exchange for trading spot, futures and claims all on one platform.

OPNX is built for the 20 million+ users who currently have $20 billion of claims trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of fallen crypto platforms. The exchange allows claim holders to easily register their claims, then unlock their value by selling them directly into crypto on orderbooks or using their claim as collateral for crypto futures trading.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

