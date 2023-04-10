Committee Representing Talc-Related Cancer Victims Responds to LTL Management's Latest Bankruptcy Filing

Ad Hoc Committee maintains that LTL's bankruptcy cases are done in bad faith

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ad Hoc Committee of Certain Talc Claimants ("AHC," "the Committee") has filed a statement in response to LTL Management's ("LTL," "the Debtor") second bankruptcy filing, urging the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey to dismiss the Debtor's bankruptcy case, lift all litigation stays benefiting non-debtors including LTL's parent Johnson & Johnson, and hold LTL, Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") and their enablers accountable.

David Molton of Brown Rudnick LLP and co-counsel for the Committee said, "The sole purpose of this second filing, filed approximately two hours after the first LTL Management bankruptcy case was dismissed, is the continued evisceration and mortal delay of the talc victims' right to a jury trial. J&J is avoiding facing the full weight and scope of its responsibility for knowingly manufacturing and selling toxic products to generations of unsuspecting individuals and families in the United States and Canada."

"The Third Circuit already found J&J's first filing to be in bad faith, yet J&J deliberately filed this second bankruptcy to stay all litigation against the non-debtor J&J and other non-debtor defendants. As a result, LTL and its advisors continue to reap the undeserved benefits of a bogus bankruptcy case while talc victims continue to suffer and die. This behavior cannot be allowed to continue."

Committee co-counsel Melanie Cyganowski of Otterbourg P.C. added, "Despite the misleading statements from LTL and J&J, we know that more than 100 law firms representing ovarian cancer and mesothelioma claimants, including all of leadership, vehemently oppose the Debtor's plan. These are the voices representing over 40,000 claimants and the majority of cases that have been filed in state and federal courts around the country. Most importantly, the alleged support for this updated plan does not diminish or negate the bad faith of the bankruptcy."

The Committee states that the Court should take no substantive actions in this bad faith case other than sua sponte dismissal and lifting the stay on non-debtors until an Official Committee of Talc Claimants is appointed and can represent the interests of all talc claimants. The AHC reserves all rights.

The AHC's full statement can be viewed on the Case docket

About the Ad Hoc Committee of Certain Talc Claimants

The Ad Hoc Committee of Certain Talc Claimants (AHC) is comprised of nine members of the Official Committee of Talc Claimants (the "TCC") in the Debtor's first bankruptcy, all of whom carefully and with diligence exercised their fiduciary duties on behalf of all talc claimants in that role—Alishia Landrum; Rebecca Love; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts; Tonya Whetsel; Kristie Doyle; William A. Henry; Randy Derouen; April Fair; and Patricia Cook. These parties and their counsel are intimately familiar with the Debtor and its bankruptcy case based on their faithful and extraordinary services as members of the Tort Claimants' Committee in the Debtor's first bankruptcy

