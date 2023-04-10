Jay Roche has joined iVitaFi as vice president of healthcare sales

ATLANTA, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iVitaFi announced Jay Roche has joined the company as vice president of healthcare sales. iVitaFi is a leading US-based provider of patient financing and payment solutions for hospitals and health systems. The company is impacting the patient finance world by helping patients pay for their healthcare bills while helping providers increase their cash flow and improve patient satisfaction.

(PRNewswire)

As VP of healthcare sales, Jay will lead all sales efforts that drive growth for the company. He has over forty-years of experience in healthcare product, management, decision support and all aspects of healthcare sales. Jay previously held executive-level roles with companies such as McKesson (HBOC), ClaimTrust (Craneware) and Allscripts. He has over 17 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle, including 3 years in the payer space with Zix Corporation and DestinationRX. Before joining iVitaFi, Jay spent 8 years as a sales leader in the Northeast for CommerceHealthcare and in the Midwest/Atlantic states for ClearBalance HealthCare. He brings unique knowledge on both recourse and non-recourse patient financing programs and has a proven track record of helping health systems unlock the value in their revenue cycle – resulting in improved financial outcomes.

"We're intently focused on aligning our services to the unique needs of our hospital partners and their patients," said Greg Falconer, iVitaFi CEO. "With Jay's long history of working with providers, he is especially well-suited to help us deliver on our mission," he added.

About iVitaFi

As a healthcare payment financing company, iVitaFi focuses on improving patient financial health and provider sustainability. The company's non-recourse patient financing program provides an all-digital, zero percent interest line of credit for patients of all credit profiles, helping its partner hospitals throughout the U.S. improve cash flow and reduce patient bad debt. iVitaFi's patient engagement and payment platform helps hospitals and practices connect with patients via their preferred method of payment and communication, helping them afford their medical care. The company helps patients pay for their out-of-pocket costs, keeping them on the path toward complete physical and financial wellness.

For more information, visit https://ivitafinancial.com

CONTACT: Kristy Gierosky, kgierosky@ivitafi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iVitaFi