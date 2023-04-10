Value-Based Healthcare Network, Better Health Group, Reaches Key Milestone, Opens 100th Clinic

Better Health Group Continues to Execute on Geographic Expansion as it Surpasses 240k Members and Opens its 100th Value-Based Primary Care Clinic

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Health Group, a leading value-based primary care physician group and managed services organization, is pleased to announce the opening of its 100th clinic, establishing a network of more than 650 providers.

Physician Partners Rebrands as Better Health Group (PRNewswire)

Better Health Group's senior-focused clinics, branded VIPcare and SaludVIP, provide high-quality primary care focused on preventive services and dedicated engagement to a diverse patient population across insurance products.

"The opening of our 100th clinic is an exciting milestone for Better Health Group," said Mike Polen, CEO of Better Health Group. "We are pleased to be able to provide an increasing number of patients with personalized, high-quality primary care services as Better Health Group continues to expand our reach."

The value-based primary care network, founded in Florida, closed out 2022 with a major expansion into Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, and Texas. Total membership now exceeds 240,000 lives across nine states. Better Health Group patients receive a best-in-class healthcare experience that includes extended in-person, virtual, and home-based time with their provider, tailored preventive care plans, and access to additional services, such as nutritional counseling, social health support, and behavioral health care.

"We will continue to accelerate our growth execution, allowing us access to more communities to deliver on our purpose of transforming sick care to Better Health care," said Polen.

To learn more about Better Health Group or VIPcare's value-based primary care model, visit www.BetterHealthGroup.com .

About Better Health Group

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tampa, Better Health Group is a leading national primary care platform enabling providers to practice value-based care. Responsible for more than 240,000 patients across nine states for Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance, Better Health Group's product portfolio works to deliver their mission and achieve Better Care, Better Outcomes, and Better Health.

