Brian Caskey Named Chief Marketing Officer at U.S. LawShield®

Caskey to lead growth and innovation initiatives at U.S. LawShield

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, recently appointed Brian Caskey as the company's chief marketing officer.

Brian Caskey (PRNewswire)

In this role, Caskey will be responsible for all company-wide marketing efforts inclusive of strategy, awareness, communications and advertising. Caskey will report to U.S. LawShield CEO Brooksy Smith.

"Brian is a great addition to the U.S. LawShield family," said Smith. "His creative influence coupled with his intuitive business strategy is what this company needs to continue building momentum. We want to continue educating, preparing and protecting our current community of members in Legal Defense for Self-Defense, but we know there are many more people to advocate for, and Brian has the insight and vision to get us there. I'm excited about the positive impact he's going to make on U.S. LawShield."

Prior to joining U.S. LawShield, Caskey spent two years as chief marketing officer at ActiveProspect, a SaaS company based in Austin, Texas. Before ActiveProspect, Caskey was the chief marketing officer at several industry-leading companies ranging from early-stage startups to multi-billion dollar, publicly traded companies like UTStarcom, DZS, and Vanguard Cybersecurity.

Caskey resides in Cary, North Carolina with his wife and children.

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 200+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self-Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. LawShield, LLC