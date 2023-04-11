The Liberty Group Acquires the Staffing Division of Full House Marketing Michigan

Expands Liberty's Multifamily Real Estate Workforce Solutions Offering into Michigan

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty Group ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a leading provider of specialty temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to the multifamily residential real estate industry, announced today that it has acquired the multifamily-focused temporary staffing and direct hire placement services division of Full House Marketing, Inc. of Michigan ("Full House Michigan"). Full House Michigan, led by Leah Brewer, will retain and continue to offer its training, consulting, mystery shopping, and lease-up services targeting the multifamily industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Liberty is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm that partners with management to invest in lower middle-market businesses.

This acquisition expands Liberty's market-leading service offering into Michigan, a new geographic territory for the Company. Full House Michigan's temporary staffing and direct hire services team members, led by Chris King-Dye, have joined Liberty and will lead its Michigan operations under The Liberty Group brand on a go-forward basis.

"We are thrilled to expand our service offering into the key market of Detroit as well as the greater Michigan area," said Matthew Smith, CEO of Liberty. "Full House Michigan has provided its multifamily clients with hands-on, customized service for over twenty-five years, and we're excited to partner with its temporary staffing and direct hire services team at Liberty to continue to offer mission critical staffing solutions to multifamily clients in the region."

"We are delighted to support Liberty as the Company executes on its strategic growth plan, and we remain committed to expanding Liberty's geographic service offering to better serve national and local clients," said Davis Hostetter, Principal at Halifax.

About The Liberty Group

The Liberty Group provides temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to clients in the multifamily residential real estate industry. The Company, which was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston Texas, currently operates in 34 markets across 27 states. For more information, visit www.thelibertygroup.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

