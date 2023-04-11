OATH CARE LAUNCHES FREE VIRTUAL SUMMIT TO SUPPORT PARENTS' EMOTIONAL HEALTH

Oath Care to host "All The Feels: The Emotional Journey of Parenthood" event during Maternal Mental Health Week; gives parents access to leading voices on the topics of shame, burnout, grief and joy, among others

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oath Care, the expert-moderated community that helped connect parents virtually during the pandemic, launches first-ever "All The Feels" (ATF) virtual summit during Maternal Mental Health Week, May 1-5, 2023 to help parents navigate the many emotions experienced in parenthood.

The ATF Summit uniquely approaches mental health by empowering and helping parents in their journey to understand and embrace common emotions experienced in parenthood such as shame, awe, playfulness, grief, desire, overwhelm, burnout, gratitude, joy, loneliness and more.

"At Oath, we know that all emotions matter to parental mental health and the importance of creating safe spaces for parents to talk about the full range of emotions they experience," said Dr. Michelle Stephens, Chief Nursing Officer and Co-founder of Oath Care. "Healthy parents lead to healthy babies and improved early childhood outcomes. Unfortunately, we also know just how inaccessible mental health support can be and this is why we felt it was essential to keep the event free for all parents."

While the virtual summit is free for attendees, the Oath Care team has garnered the support of notable keynote speakers such as: Reshma Saujani , Dr. Harvey Karp, Marisa Renee Lee , Libby Ward , Kmele Foster and Nina Meehan . Also leading sessions are Gina Gutierrez , Leslie Schrock , Dr. Sophie Brock , Shelley Kemmerer , Dr. Rachel Gelman , as well as Oath Care's clinical psychologist Dr. Alexandra Scott and therapist Brittany Williams, LMFT .

"It takes a village to raise a child, yet we live in the most isolated generation to date. This lack of community has had a serious and measurable impact on the mental health of caregivers today," said Dr. Stephens. "The current state of parental mental health is abysmal."

It's unsurprising that parents' mental health suffered greatly during the peak of the pandemic 70 percent of parents and caregivers struggle with adverse mental health symptoms and half of parent-caregivers experiencing suicidal thoughts. Yet despite most of society beginning to get back to normal, working parents are still struggling with 66 percent meeting the criteria for parental burnout.

"It's no secret that the pandemic has changed our world and everything in it," said Brittany Williams, an Oath Care therapist. "As studies show, parents have been left emotionally depleted, frustrated, disoriented, and disembodied from themselves. Parents need communities where their experiences can be shared without judgment and where their well-being is prioritized, while they continue the journey to finding a new normal."

To register for the ATF virtual summit 2023, go to https://www.oathcare.com/all-the-feels .

About Oath Care:

Oath Care is the social, community-based mobile app dedicated to creating a safe space for parents to connect with fellow parents and receive personalized, expert advice. Oath is dedicated to providing all parents with a judgment-free support network and easier access to a wide-range of specialists including doctors, nurses, doulas, lactation consultants, mental health therapists, sleep coaches, pelvic floor physiotherapists, nutritionists and more. Oath was launched in 2019 by co-founders Camilla Hermann and Dr. Michelle Stephens in San Francisco. The company has raised $8 million in funding to date, with their most recent round led by OMERS Ventures. Notable investors include Christina Farr, Michael Yang and former CMO of Discord Eros Resmini. To learn more, visit www.oathcare.com , follow them on Instagram @oathcare and on LinkedIn @OathCare .

