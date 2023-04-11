Paycor & Cincinnati Bengals Announce First Annual Local Minority-Owned Small Business Contest, "Earn Your Stripes"

Kicking off today, the contest will award one winning business with a coveted sponsorship

package at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR) in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, announces today the launch of an annual local business innovation contest, "Paycor + Cincinnati Bengals Present: Earn Your Stripes." Paycor and the Cincinnati Bengals encourage local, diversely owned business leaders throughout the Tri-State area to share their innovative business ventures for a panel of judges. Nominations will run from April 11 to May 17, culminating in a pitchfest-style competition on June 14 at Paycor Stadium.

One winning company will receive a sponsorship package at Paycor Stadium for the 2023 NFL season which features a variety of marketing assets, signage, and tickets. This sponsorship package allows the winner the ability to amplify and promote their business on a grand scale.

Eligibility requirements for this contest are as follows:

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age.

Applicants must be local to the Tri-State region. The Tri-State area comprises 14 counties throughout Indiana , Kentucky , and Ohio . Businesses must be located in one of the following counties to be eligible: Brown, Butler , Clermont , Hamilton , and Warren in Ohio ; Dearborn , Franklin , and Ohio in Indiana ; and Boone , Bracken , Campbell , Gallatin , Grant , and Kenton in Kentucky .

Business revenue cannot exceed $5 million .

Businesses must be a Minority-Owned Business.

Businesses cannot have an existing sponsorship in Cincinnati .

Open to Paycor customers and non-customers.

"We are excited to introduce this life-changing contest for small businesses," said Raul Villar Jr., CEO of Paycor. "Behind every winning team, successful business, or great idea is an innovator, a visionary, a leader who dreams big, sets the tone, and makes it all happen. Through our ongoing partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, we have a great opportunity to highlight some extraordinary winning businesses."

"Innovation has run through our team's veins since our inception, led by innovator, coach, and founder Paul Brown," said Elizabeth Blackburn, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement. "The Bengals thrive on hard work, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the pursuit of one's true passion – values that resonate with rising small businesses in the area. Football is life's ultimate embodiment of teamwork and competition, and we look forward to seeing these qualities in the Earn Your Stripes contest. We're excited to support this initiative and see the positive impact this program and the participants will make on the Greater Cincinnati community."

Applications, requirements, key dates and contest details are available at www.Paycor.com/EarnYourStripes.

