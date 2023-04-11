Third Annual SMArtX "X" Awards Announces Winners, Recognizes Asset Management Excellence

Congratulations to the nine leading investment strategies earning this year's accolades on the SMArtX Advisory Solutions Turnkey Asset Management Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the winners of the SMArtX 2023 X Awards (previously known as the SMArtX Virtual Awards). Now in its third year, the X Awards recognize leading strategies within the model marketplace on the SMArtX platform.

X awards (PRNewswire)

Winners were selected across nine categories from among 1,111 eligible strategies, based on annual data collected for the period ending December 31, 2022. The nine awards categories were grouped by market cap, geographic focus, and investment type. The winning strategies were selected based on a four-step methodology looking at the ability to generate alpha over a peer group benchmark, a positively skewed risk and return profile distribution, downside and tail-risk management, and consistency of returns.

"The 2023 X Awards recognize asset management excellence, denoted by the firm's ability to outperform their peers," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Our proprietary analysis provides our clients with actionable insights to assist in the creation of client portfolios."

The 2023 X Awards Winners by category are:

Large Cap: Logan Capital Management - Large Cap Growth

Mid Cap: Congress Asset Management Company - SMID Growth

Small Cap: Easterly Asset Management - Snow Small Cap Value

Global: Capital Research and Management Company - Global Equity SMA

Foreign: Blackrock - International Equity SMA

Fixed Income: Aristotle Credit Partners – Credit High Yield Bond Focused ESG

Allocation: Fidelity Institutional - Target Allocation 60/40 (Z) Model Portfolio

Tactical Allocation: Kensington Asset Management - Dynamic Growth

Fixed Income Allocation: Weatherstone Capital Management - Strategic Income

"The SMArtX unified managed accounts technology platform provides more than just access to third party investment strategies," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The platform provides a diligently vetted model marketplace and a complete set of feature solutions that can be integrated directly into existing technology stacks or accessed through our off-the-shelf TAMP."

