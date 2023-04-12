Make National Soft Pretzel Month SUPER with SUPERPRETZEL

J&J Snack Foods, producer of SUPERPRETZEL, shares fun soft pretzel facts in addition to a special

Instacart promotion on National Soft Pretzel Day, April 26

MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Soft Pretzel Month and SUPERPRETZEL is ready to celebrate with warm, delicious, freshly baked soft pretzels that are perfect for any occasion. As the ultimate snack that aims to make all moments super, SUPERPRETZEL is inviting everyone to join in on the fun and enjoy a warm, salty, and soft pretzel during this festive month.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/J&J Snack Foods Corp.) (PRNewswire)

J&J Snack Foods, producer of SUPERPRETZEL, is based in Philadelphia – the pretzel capital of the U.S. producing 80% of the nation's soft pretzels –and has been serving fun to customers of all ages for more than 50 years. With more than five decades of experience in the pretzel-making business, SUPERPRETZEL has become a household name known for its authentic, hand-twisted soft pretzels that are made with simple ingredients and baked to perfection in just seconds.

SUPERPRETZEL is available at retailers nationwide and at your favorite entertainment and amusement venues. From classic SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Twists and Bites to savory Soft Stix and Mini Pretzel Dogs, there is a SUPERPRETZEL for every taste and preference.

"National Soft Pretzel Month is a time to celebrate one of America's favorite snacks," said Dan Fachner, President & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. "As a leader in the soft pretzel industry, we're proud to be a part of this celebration and offer our loyal fans endless ways to enjoy the soft, salty snack. Whether you prefer your pretzels with cheese, mustard, chocolate, or plain, SUPERPRETZEL offers a wide variety to satisfy any craving."

America's favorite soft, savory snack is much more complex than a twist of dough and a sprinkle of salt. Just in time for National Soft Pretzel Month, J&J Snack Foods has released the following soft pretzel facts, along with the twisted history of the soft pretzel:

J&J Snack Foods served up some major fun in 2022, producing more than 1 billion soft pretzels!

J&J Snack Foods twisted approximately 500 million soft pretzels in 2022.

J&J Snack Foods bakes their soft pretzels at a varying heat between 400-480 degrees Fahrenheit.

In 2022 alone, J&J Snack Foods used more than 175 million pounds of dough and over 2,300 tons of salt in pretzel production.

SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian, Bavarian Bakery, Labriola, J&J Snack Foods produces products for several soft pretzel brands, including SUPERPRETZEL Brauhaus , and Federal Pretzel.

Did you know that SUPERPRETZEL products are available for purchase at more than 52,000 retail stores throughout the U.S.

Currently, the most popular SUPERPRETZEL products are:

J & J Snack Foods President & CEO, Dan Fachner , prefers his pretzel in its purest form, no dip needed!

To make the most of National Soft Pretzel Month, SUPERPRETZEL will be running various Instacart promotions with an extra special offer available on National Soft Pretzel Day, Wednesday, April 26. Promotions will be available at participating retailers nationwide.

For a full look at J&J Snack Foods snack portfolio, along with where you can purchase SUPERPRETZEL products, visit jjsnack.com.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

