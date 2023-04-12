RICHARDSON, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services, announced today that Medstream Anesthesia has joined the organization. This partnership adds 700+ providers covering 216,000 cases at 61 facilities in 12 states resulting in a larger national presence for NPH. In addition, NPH will gain 59 Chief CRNAs, 59 Medical Directors, and 90 practice management personnel.

National Partners in Healthcare Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Partners in Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

National Partners in Healthcare Expands to 12 Additional States through Partnership with Medstream Anesthesia.

The partnership with Medstream makes NPH one of the top anesthesia companies in the United States. With the combined resources and greater market footprint now covering nearly 500,000 cases in over 220 facilities in 17 states with over 1200 Providers, NPH can offer quality anesthesia services and increase overall operating efficiencies for healthcare institutions and anesthesia patients beyond the current reach.

"We are very excited about partnering with NPH and what the future holds for quality and efficient anesthesia services," said Dr. Kenneth Ellington, Medstream Co-Founder & President. "Both companies have historically experienced impressive growth year over year. With a successful track record combined with anesthesia expertise, parallel values and aligned goals for the future, the decision was straightforward."

"When we were looking for the right partner, NPH's core values, commitment to developing a growing elite anesthesia practice and proven track record made it an easy decision for us." said Douglas Ellington Co-Founder & President Summit Billing. "NPH's expertise in quality programs and back-office operations is a beneficial resource to our already established programs. We look forward to the future for rapid growth with this Partnership".

"We continue to establish mutually beneficial Partnerships by collaborating with high quality anesthesia providers like Medstream Anesthesia," stated Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "We are proud to have the respected MedStream Leadership Team with an enduring reputation for delivering superior outcomes and highest standard of clinical quality as members of the NPH team. Their dedication to clinical excellence blended with NPH's management and operational expertise is the ideal combination."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Rebecca Brophy, Tom Zahn, and Holly Buckley of McGuireWoods LLP, provided legal counsel to National Partners in Healthcare. SVB Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Medstream in connection with the transaction. Robert Hamill and Alec Mercolino of Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman PC served as legal advisor to Medstream Anesthesia.

