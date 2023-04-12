NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ATLAS: EARTH AND NATIONAL FOOD CHAINS DRIVES IRL TRANSACTIONS THROUGH VIRTUAL GAME

Fans of Zoup! and Barberitos can now earn virtual currency for real-world purchases through the ATLAS: EARTH app

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLAS: EARTH , the popular virtual real estate game, today announced new partnerships with national food chains Zoup! and Barberitos , enabling players to earn rewards when they order their favorite meals. By linking select credit cards to the ATLAS: EARTH app, consumers will now receive in-game currency for every dollar spent at the restaurants, which can be used to buy virtual properties in the ATLAS metaverse. Other brands already signed up for the Atlas Merchant Platform (AMP) have seen player visits increase by as much as 15 percent and average order values increase by 10 percent.

"We're thrilled to offer our players a way to fill their stomachs and earn rewards — while having fun playing the game," said Sami Khan, co-founder and CEO of Atlas Reality, which makes ATLAS: EARTH. "At the same time, we're really excited to help our partners at Zoup! and Barberitos drive traffic and customer loyalty."

The partnerships are evidence of the scalable way ATLAS: EARTH is working with a growing number of nationally recognized brands to connect virtual activities with real-life purchase decisions. By signing up with AMP, Zoup! and Barberitos join other major US retailers, who are already using the platform to drive thousands of transactions each week. Through the ATLAS app, the game's 1.4 million players can search for participating merchants nearby, and receive rewards by ordering out or dining in.

"We love how Atlas: Earth encourages gamers to patronize restaurants with the reward of virtual currency and we're excited to offer new and existing customers an exciting new way to engage with our brands," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks , a network of healthy restaurant brands that includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and The Simple Greek, along with with newly-acquired Zoup! and Barberitos. "Now customers can expand their virtual real estate empires with each sip of soup or bite of burrito."

With stubbornly persistent inflation and the rising cost of food, many consumers are looking for ways to make their dollars go further. A recent report from TouchBistro found that 86 percent of consumers are interested in joining a restaurant loyalty program if it provides discounts or coupons. Another report from Deloitte found that of the consumers who participate in such programs, nearly half use their memberships multiple times a month. But starting and maintaining a loyalty program can be costly for merchants and may not be enough to draw in more casual customers. Through AMP, ATLAS: EARTH provides a sustainable and attractive solution.

About ATLAS: EARTH

ATLAS: EARTH is a mobile-first game that allows players to build real value in the virtual world. In the ATLAS: EARTH metaverse, properties are mapped 1:1 over the real world and pay virtual rent that can be redeemed for real world currencies or gift cards. Through its patented Atlas Merchant Program (AMP), ATLAS: EARTH partners with beloved brands to reward players for spending money in-store or online. Committed to helping people earn rewards via experiences they enjoy, ATLAS: EARTH believes in an ownership economy where new technology benefits all. To learn more, visit www.atlasearth.com .

About WOWorks

Zoup! Eatery and Barberitos are the newest brands to join the WOWorks portfolio. WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting and now Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

