Territorium Announces Investment from JFF Ventures to Increase Adoption of LifeJourney and Promote a More Equitable Workforce

Global education technology company Territorium will use the funds to accelerate and amplify the reach of its recently launched AI-powered skills and competency toolkit, LifeJourney

SAN ANTONIO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Territorium , a global education technology leader with 12 million active users across 15 countries, announced an investment from JFF Ventures , the nation's premier future of work and workforce technology impact investing fund focused on emerging technologies with the potential to improve economic mobility for workers in low-to-middle-wage jobs. The funds will be used by Territorium to accelerate and amplify the reach of its recently launched AI-powered skills and competency toolkit, LifeJourney.

https://www.territorium.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Territorium) (PRNewswire)

JFF Ventures is guided by a Corporate Innovation Council of leaders in talent acquisition, learning and development, DEI and corporate social responsibility who advise JFF Ventures team and tech entrepreneurs on how to tackle some of today's most critical challenges related to equity, inclusion and economic mobility. The venture fund invested in Territorium based on the mutual vision of driving employability readiness and economic opportunity for workers who have historically been the least well served.

"I am thrilled to invest in Territorium, a company that is aligned with our efforts to help solve the challenges of today's skills gaps across industries and talent pool," said Yigal Kerszenbaum, Founding Managing Partner, JFF Ventures. "Investing in companies like Territorium reflects our vision to support technology solutions that are creating opportunity and economic mobility for today's workers, including those with a degree, those without, and those with some college, but no credential."

"We are excited to see what Territorium's team will accomplish next with this investment," said Rusty Greiff, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, JFF. "We believe in Territorium's mission of empowering all, from the institutions and employers to the learners and workers. I am confident that working together, we can make a difference in peoples' lives, creating a more equitable workforce."

In February, Territorium launched LifeJourney, an AI-powered skills and competency toolkit designed to facilitate the intersections and transitions between K-12, higher education, and workforce readiness. The secure and interoperable toolkit enables students to take control of their digital credentials and improve their lifetime earning power through personalized learning, assessments, and career opportunities with a data-rich, skills-based comprehensive learner record (CLR) of each learner's capabilities.

"We are incredibly excited to receive the investment from JFF Ventures and for their support of and confidence in Territorium," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO and co-founder of Territorium. "What started as an idea my partner and I had in college to help align skills to opportunities has evolved into something unimaginable. I would like to thank the JFF Ventures team for their backing of Territorium and more importantly, for creating, and investing in, a more equitable workforce for all."

LifeJourney is fully integrated with the leading learning management systems, student information systems, and human resource information systems. The fully-interoperable toolkit allows students to stack digital credentials and enables employers and post-secondary institutions access to their all-encompassing skills and competencies comprehensive learner record. For more information on LifeJourney, visit territorium.com .

About JFF Ventures

JFF Ventures is the nation's leading impact investing fund specialized exclusively on emerging future of work and workforce development technologies with the potential to improve economic mobility for low-income workers.

Learn more at www.jff.org/ventures .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is certified by 1EdTech and has supported more than 12 million users worldwide. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions and workforce providers. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

Media Contact

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive for Territorium

colleen@0to5.com

570-259-0915

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Territorium