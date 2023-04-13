Light Therapy Treatment Demonstrates Success in Alleviating Long COVID Symptoms

Neuronic and THOR devices reduce brain fog for Long COVID subjects in clinical trial

MARTINSBURG, W.V., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Bowen and Dr. Praveen Arany led an open-label, proof-of-concept clinical study, entitled "Use of Either Transcranial and Whole-Body Photobiomodulation Treatments Improves COVID-19 Brain Fog" which examined the efficacy of two photobiomodulation devices for improving Long COVID symptoms, specifically brain fog and general fatigue.

The study employed the Neuradiant 1070 , a LED-based transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) device designed to enhance brain health and wellness developed by Neuronic , and the NovoTHOR Whole Body Light from THOR , which combines red and near-infrared LED light to the entire body. The Neuradiant 1070 was developed based on research at Quietmind Foundation .

The study involved 14 subjects with Long COVID symptoms that included slowed thinking and reactions, mental fatigue, confusion, and impaired verbal articulation. The subjects were randomly assigned to tPBM treatment using the Neuradiant 1070 or the NovoTHOR Whole Body Light. Both groups received three 14-minute PBM treatments per week for 4 weeks. Clinical changes were measured using Quantitative EEG (QEEG) and Event-Related Potentials (ERP) recordings of surface brain electrical activity and several standard neuropsychological measures of cognition and executive functioning.

All participants reported their cognitive functioning had returned to normal or 'better than normal' at the completion of the month-long trial period. The study results showed significant improvement in the subjects' cognition, executive functions, processing speed, and self-reported level of improvement.

Event-Related Potential (ERP) analysis showed subjects' significant improvement in their response to auditory and visual stimuli following PBM treatment. Improvements were also correlated with an increase in Digit Symbol Substitution (DSST) scores showing improvement in attention and information processing speed.

According to a study published in Nature Reviews Microbiology , at least 65 million individuals worldwide are estimated to have Long COVID, with cases increasing daily. Clinicians are therefore seeking better methods to safely and rapidly alleviate Long COVID's debilitating symptoms.

PBM is gaining attention in the scientific community for its potential as a safe, effective, low-cost, non-invasive approach for treating Long COVID, as this study's results now demonstrate. Dr. Robert Bowen added: "Both treatments have demonstrated a significant effect in improving cognitive function in subjects who presented 'brain fog' after infection with COVID-19." Expanded multi-site feasibility trials are currently being developed.

The study was conducted with funding from the Office of the Governor of West Virginia and received guidance from the Foundation for Photobiomodulation Research, Marvin Berman, PhD., President of the Quietmind Foundation, as well as Dr. Mary Hendrix, President of Shepherd University, who provided vision and support for the project.

