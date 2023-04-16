TOUCH THE FUTURE OF SOUND: SARAMONIC ANNOUNCES THE BLINKME 2.4GHZ WIRELESS SMART MICROPHONE WITH TOUCHSCREEN

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic, a leading professional audio technology company, launches its revolutionary BlinkMe Dual-channel Wireless Microphone System. The cutting-edge BlinkMe not only delivers unparalleled sound, but also serves as a platform for expressing creators' unique personality. Boasting a sleek touchscreen interface, customizable features, on-board recording, safety track, magnetic attachment, and a patented charging dock design, BlinkMe wireless microphone is an exceptional choice for both seasoned professionals and creative enthusiasts.

Personalized Control At Your Fingertips

Equipped with a full touchscreen interface, the BlinkMe wireless microphone system offers easy access to all operations during recordings. Creators can customize button functions, UI, and wallpaper of the transmitter through Saramonic APP, providing a personalized experience. Furthermore, with the vivid LCD color 360° viewable screen, Users can effortlessly ascertain their present recording status at a glance or admire their personalized wallpaper.

Professional Audio Recording You Can Count On

The BlinkMe's optimized 2.4GHz wireless transmission technology ensures a reliable and steady stream of audio. It provides adequate storage for up to 15 hours of 48kHz/24bit audio recording, preventing frame drop, data loss, and other issues. It also provides a secondary audio safety track at -6 dB that can be recorded as a backup in the event of unusual technical difficulties.

Battery Life That Goes the Distance

The BlinkMe stands out with its ultra-long battery life, lasting up to 9 hours with the transmitters and 24 hours with the receiver. The receiver offers 4.5 hours of battery life for each transmitter automatically. Utilizing a patented design, the receiver also doubles as a charging dock, making it easy to keep the system powered up on the go.

Flexible Recording, Endless Possibilities

The BlinkMe features flexible mono and stereo functions, allowing users to enjoy more flexibility in post-production. One-click noise reduction, real-time and playback monitoring, and the ability to record two devices at the same time make the BlinkMe ideal for live streaming.

About Saramonic

Saramonic is a professional audio technology company dedicated to delivering remarkable sound that inspires its users through its focus on details, customer-centric culture, and commitment to continuous innovation. Our product lines mainly include microphones, mixers, and recorders needed for various scenarios. With users in over 120 countries, our products are well-received.

Visit https://www.saramonic.com/ for more information.

