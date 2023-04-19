100th episode of popular Singularity tech podcast will feature Peter Diamandis's AI predictions

Host Steven Parton reflects on the 100th episode milestone and what the audience can expect in the next 100 episodes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity's podcast The Feedback Loop is celebrating its 100th episode by featuring an exclusive interview with Peter Diamandis , executive founder of Singularity. The Feedback Loop, hosted by Steven Parton, has quickly become one of the most popular tech podcasts in the world.

The 100th episode will include a discussion with Diamandis on the impacts of AI and GPT, including his predictions about their future advancements.

Parton finds special meaning in the 100th episode milestone. "It is a testament to Singularity's commitment to making complex scientific and technological topics accessible for anyone and everyone. It also speaks to the support for Singularity's mission, with nearly 100 of the world's most successful and renowned exponential thinkers willing to spend their precious time engaging in conversations for our audience."

Parton predicts the next 100 episodes will focus on expanding the podcast's offerings by incorporating video content, and perhaps featuring multiple guests who may discuss and debate the latest advancements in technology and their implications on humanity.

About Singularity Group

Singularity Group is an innovation company that believes technology and entrepreneurship can solve the world's greatest challenges.

We transform the way people and organizations think about exponential technology and the future, and enable them to create and accelerate initiatives that will deliver business value and positively impact people and the planet.

An exponential tech pioneer since 2008, Singularity has grown to become an innovation and transformation hub for over 250,000 CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and individuals in startups, corporations, NGO's, governments and academia. With 58 chapters across 30 countries (and growing) and a community of leaders from around the world, the company has helped launch over 5,000 impact innovation initiatives and its alumni have started more than 200 companies.

For more information, visit https://su.org

