hc1 Seeking Early Adopters for Workforce Optimization™

Developing solution will connect lab leaders to data-driven staffing recommendations in real-time in order to reallocate or maintain headcount while meeting lab demands

INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical laboratory professionals are being asked to do more with less as 73 percent of labs are currently understaffed . hc1 , the leader in identifying real-time insights and risk signals in complex laboratory data, is seeking to ease that burden with the development of its hc1 Workforce OptimizationTM solution for labs that connects timekeeping data with testing data to optimize staffing based on volume by department.

Given the high stakes for organizations and the great need for solutions that are aligned with ensuring staffing levels and labor costs are optimized, Workforce OptimizationTM will provide capabilities for forecasting and recommendations in a near-turnkey solution to ensure lab departments and teams are adequately staffed based on their expected workload.

Lab leaders can request a demonstration as part of a limited early-adoption opportunity prior to the general availability launch in fall of 2023. While medical and information technologies in the lab sector have traditionally been fractured, early adopters will quickly realize the benefits of how the converged data sets can help increase retention of staff and improve patient outcomes. hc1 Workforce OptimizationTM will:

Enable visibility of key performance indicators that can be viewed organization-wide or filtered by department

Offer staffing recommendations based on detailed analysis of staffing levels, lab volume, capacity and more

Provide business insights that show how past optimizations have affected business outcomes

"We know the tighter margins in healthcare due to labor shortages have created an urgent need to optimize staffing and expenses," said Scott Hudson, senior director of sales and operations management, hc1. "Workforce Optimization provides a data-driven solution connecting unique timekeeping data with lab testing data and we are seeking key partners who will play an important role in the development and adoption of this new solution and how its predictive insights can help guide decision making in real-time."

To learn more about hc1, visit hc1.com . For more information on Workforce OptimizationTM, a prototype will be available for demonstration during hc1's participation in the 28th Annual Executive War College on Diagnostics, Clinical Laboratory, and Pathology Management taking place in New Orleans, April 25-26, 2023.

About hc1

hc1 Insights™ (hc1) is the leader in identifying real-time insights from complex laboratory data. hc1 solutions optimize laboratory operations for thousands of locations and inform testing and treatment decisions for millions of patients. Over more than 10 years, flagship hc1 solutions, now known as hc1 Performance Analytics™ and hc1 Operations Management™ , have helped forge a broad set of lab and health system partnerships with their ability to unlock actionable, real-time insights to increase efficiency and reduce costs. hc1 continues to develop new solutions that improve patient care, bringing us closer to achieving our mission: Right Patient. Right Test. Right Prescription. To learn more about our proven approach, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

