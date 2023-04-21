Quantum Computing Inc's Wholly Owned Subsidiary QI Solutions Celebrates World Quantum Day at the Arizona Quantum Initiative's Inaugural Workshop

LEESBURG, Va., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), ("QCI" or the "Company"), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, QI Solutions (QIS), which focuses on federal projects, celebrated World Quantum Day with members of the University of Arizona's Research Innovation and Impact (RII), Tech Launch Arizona (TLA), and the Center for Quantum Networks (CQN) at the Arizona Quantum Initiative's (AQuI) Inaugural Workshop last week.

Beginning April 12th, AQuI's workshop featured guest speakers from Raytheon, the University of Oregon, and Northwestern University, who discussed topics ranging from quantum phenomena for the information era to entanglement-enhanced optomechanical sensing. The event focused on the novel applications of quantum science within the fields of biology, astronomy, and machine learning.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to work with AQuI and the National Science Foundation's CQN as a leader of this esteemed group of quantum network scientists and researchers. Together we are building the foundation of the future of the quantum industry in Arizona," stated QIS President Sean Gabeler, "QIS will continue to lead the collaborative effort within the state of Arizona around quantum networking that will push the envelope on new applications for our quantum cryptography and sensing technologies to ensure the U.S. and Arizona win the global quantum innovation race."

About Quantum Computing Inc.

QCI is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company is on a path to delivering an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications, using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI's experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

QIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a newly established supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

About the Arizona Quantum Initiative

The Arizona Quantum Initiative at the University of Arizona is one of the many steps the state has taken to become a world leader in quantum information science and engineering. The interdisciplinary and collaborative research program is advancing multiple applications such as quantum networking, 2D quantum materials for use as highly sensitive photon detectors and single-photon sources, quantum opto-mechanical and quantum-photonic systems, and fault-tolerant quantum error correction codes and efficient decoder realizations for both quantum communications and quantum computing. The Center for Quantum Networks leads the Initiative, developing future quantum networks in collaboration with ten academic partners and over twenty industrial partners, such as QIS.

