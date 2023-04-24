Abacus Group Appoints Jonathan Shapiro as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth Across Global Financial Markets

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP") to alternative investment firms, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Shapiro as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

A globally recognized sales leader in the financial services space, Shapiro joins Abacus Group with full ownership of the business's go-to-market capabilities. As CRO, he will institutionalize the sales strategy and processes required to expand Abacus Group's technology platform and white glove services into new financial verticals, focusing on driving new client revenue growth and reaching global clients across emerging and pertinent markets. Shapiro will also be expanding the company's sales team headcount to cover all geographies.

Shapiro has over 20 years of experience in strategic leadership roles across the asset management, mutual funds, banking and software sectors. A former Head of Sales at technology market leader Broadridge and SS&C, he has a proven track record of success in growing new revenues from buy-side and sell-side clients. Shapiro's experience selling into diverse verticals within financial services will support Abacus Group's long-term expansion as a leading-edge MSSP to the alternative investment management industry.

Commenting on his appointment as CRO, Jonathan Shapiro said: "I am thrilled to be joining Abacus Group at such a pivotal time of growth – both for the company and within the wider financial services space. There is a clear demand for the top-tier services and technology Abacus Group provides to alternative investment firms, and I look forward to adding new verticals and geographies to the company's impressive portfolio."

The appointment comes as Abacus Group continues to grow its market presence and leadership team. Shapiro is the company's third senior appointment in under 12 months, following MD of Client Success, Mike Herman and MD of Global Service Delivery, Nileesh Gopu.

Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group, commented: "Jonathan will be a tremendous asset to Abacus Group as we continue to expand the global reach of our industry-leading technologies and services. Our priority is, and always will be, to provide the very best to our growing client base – and Jonathan's skillset, vision, and proven track record shows that he's a perfect fit for our culture and commitment to excellence."

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

