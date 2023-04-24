Belle Haven Investments named to 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York

RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York by The New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group and Rochester Business Journal. This is the fifth time the Firm has received this recognition.

(PRNewsfoto/Belle Haven Investments) (PRNewswire)

Belle Haven's culture is built on a foundation that leverages mutual respect, teamwork, and passion. Commitment to shared success is at the heart of what they do. That is why they believe that hiring and retaining individuals with a diverse set of talents, perspectives, and experiences generates better ideas, creates a more creative work environment, and empowers employees to bring their whole self to work. The Firm is committed to maintaining an inclusive organization where all employees feel heard, valued, and respected.

Best Companies to Work for in New York identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in New York in three categories: small companies (15-99 employees), medium companies (100-249 employees), and large companies (250 or more employees). To be considered, companies must have at least 15 full-time or part-time employees working in New York; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in the state of New York and be in business a minimum of one year.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For a complete list of the 2023 winners, visit: https://rbj.net/event/best-companies/.

About Belle Haven Investments

Based in Westchester County, New York, Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. The Firm's expertise and focus in one asset class have resulted in award-winning strategies. Their goal is to provide an unrivaled level of service, reliability, and customization to their Partners in building what they hope are partnerships for years to come.

Contact:

Nicole Robbins

914-816-4633

BCNY 2023 Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belle Haven Investments