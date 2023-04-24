BigID Introduces Industry-Leading Data Risk Management at RSAC

New Security & Risk Management Automation Enables Organizations to Find and Fix Data Risks

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance, today launched Data Risk Management, a critical element of data security posture management (DSPM) and proactive data-centric security. BigID's risk management capabilities are designed to better define, prioritize, investigate, and remediate data risks based on the threat level.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID) (PRNewswire)

Security teams today typically struggle to define and manage data risk according to the characteristics of their organizations and data. Risk can be defined differently across organizations depending on what industry, vertical, or market they operate in and what types of data they process, share, and store. In addition, most organizations lack proper data visibility, context, and control which is a foundational prerequisite to any data security strategy.

With BigID's Data Risk Management capabilities, organizations can easily:

Define and customize risk based on the nature of the data environment to better detect data threats and vulnerabilities

Detect and respond to security threats and accelerate incident response

Automatically prioritize data risks by threat level to improve focus on the most critical issues

Seamlessly remediate critical data risks to accelerate security operations and improve efficiency

"Data Risk Management revolutionizes the way you approach DSPM," says Tyler Young, CISO of BigID. "We're arming security with an automated and instant way to understand and actively improve their data risk posture in a matter of clicks."

Learn more:

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has raised $485 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, and listed on the 2021 Forbes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID