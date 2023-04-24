BlackBerry Delivers More Security, Less Complexity with Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Powerful new offerings deliver improved 24/7 threat resiliency

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a revamped AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity portfolio that advances the company's mission to deliver enterprise-grade security assurances to organizations at a fraction of the time, effort, and initial capital typically required.

The upgraded portfolio reduces alert fatigue by 90 percent compared to previous versions, offers faster incident response, expands cloud defense coverage and makes organizations' zero trust network access (ZTNA) adoption journeys even easier with turn-key support for the most commonly used software as a service (SaaS) applications.

"From the largest multi-nationals to the smallest mom and pop businesses, and every organization in-between, no one is immune to cyber threats. Having the right cybersecurity solutions in place at the right time is critical," said Nathan Jenniges, Vice President of Cybersecurity Product Management at BlackBerry. "By combining several of our industry-leading products to create all-in-one offerings, we're now even better placed to work as an extension of our customers' security and IT teams, delivering both cutting-edge technology and expertise so they can defend their organizations no matter the size, and break free from resource limitations that hinder having a holistic 'Shields Up' security posture."

Updated cybersecurity offerings:

CylanceENDPOINT™ defends modern, legacy and even isolated endpoints utilizing a lightweight and battle-proven AI model at its core. CylanceENDPOINT has consistently demonstrated an ability to stop more threats earlier in the attack chain while reducing alerting noise and performance overhead. CylanceENDPOINT now provides a dramatically simplified investigation and response workflow with a new extended detection and response (XDR) alert interface that reduces the volume of alerts by 90 percent. (Includes CylancePROTECT®, CylanceOPTICS®, CylancePROTECT® Mobile MTD)

CylanceGUARD® now includes secure Critical Event Management (CEM) capabilities powered by BlackBerry® AtHoc®. In the event of a cyberattack, CylanceGUARD customers with the new CEM integration will have secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions. This provides them with the ability to alert, communicate, and collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders from within CylanceGUARD, even when the usual communications infrastructure is not available or has been compromised by malicious activity.

CylanceEDGE™ provides users with improved secure, fast, and effortless access to their work. CylanceEDGE streamlines SaaS app connectivity for popular productivity tools, improving collaboration and security for hybrid workforces now including Google Workspace™. This new offering also enables secure connectivity for applications hosted on AWS Cloud, improves visibility of how sensitive data is being stored, accessed, and shared, and delivers enhanced zero trust threat detection capabilities. (Includes CylanceGATEWAY™, CylanceAVERT™, CylancePERSONA™)

CylanceINTELLIGENCE™ provides organizations with faster access to contextual threat intelligence to stop breaches, identify a breach that may have occurred, and give security teams insight into who threat actors are, what motivates them, how they operate, and how to take a proactive stance to defend their enterprise. In doing so, organizations can become cyber resilient, gaining the ability to anticipate and withstand attacks, recover from cyber events, and adapt to a changing threat landscape.

BlackBerry® UEM now provides enhanced visibility to detect multiple eSIMs and prevents users from introducing risk by adding unmanaged eSIMs, while allowing admins to wipe eSIMs without impacting end users' personal devices, extending the ability to separate work and personal environments.

"When it comes to cyberattacks, no industry, institution, or state is immune, and nothing is off-limits," said Michael Suby, Research Vice President, Security and Trust at IDC. "Time-strapped security teams need solutions that bring people, processes, and technology together into consolidated solutions that can proactively hunt down and eradicate threats wherever they appear."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

