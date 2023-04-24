Ocean Spray, DS Smith, Neiman Marcus Group, and MHI Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LoCT) to Reduce Scope 3 Emissions Empowering Suppliers to Accelerate Climate Action

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced the addition of four global brands to the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LoCT), a consortium launched in 2021 to accelerate progress towards science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets. Ocean Spray, DS Smith, Neiman Marcus Group, and MHI are now part of the diverse collaborative which provides members with a scalable, cost-effective solution to the challenge of addressing supply chain or "Scope 3" emissions.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse) (PRNewswire)

A record number of companies are committing to and setting science-based climate targets, according to new research by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions reduction targets in line with science. The SBTi is calling on companies worldwide to align with its Net-Zero Standard to accelerate immediate corporate emissions reductions in line with a 1.5°C future. Participation in Supplier LoCT helps companies meet their climate targets.

"Irrespective of size and revenue, organizations are becoming increasingly conscious of sustainability. It is now clear that a solid sustainability strategy contributes to enterprise resiliency. The most complex part of setting and achieving sustainability and climate targets is for supply chains—both for data availability and for delivering impact," said Jan-Willem Bode, Partner and Sustainability Lead at Guidehouse. "Only through collaboration will individual organizations and the broader society be able to move toward the net-zero economy we know is coming. It is no longer about telling each other what to do; it is only about doing and doing it together."

Partners of Supplier LoCT sponsor the participation of their suppliers in a series of instructional workshops on developing a GHG footprint, setting a science-based target, adopting GHG abatement measures, and disclosing progress. Guidehouse subject matter experts provide supplier participants with direct mentoring and actionable steps on how to build internal capacity.

"Our commitment to revolutionize impact on climate extends beyond our direct operations," said Ali Mize, Sr. Director of ESG, Belonging & Corporate Philanthropy at Neiman Marcus Group. "As we seek to curb Scope 3 emissions across our value chain, we're pleased to equip our brand partners and vendors with Supplier LoCT's tailored and holistic training program. We hope our participation in this consortium will fuel other fashion retailers to get involved."

"Ocean Spray has a proud history of championing sustainability, from our farms to our operations. We are thrilled to further our ESG journey by partnering with the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition, which will help us to equip our suppliers on climate literacy alongside actionable instruction for a low carbon future," said Katy Galle, Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Sustainability at Ocean Spray.

As suppliers move through their sustainability journey, they earn recognition for their accomplishments. In a recent survey conducted by Guidehouse, 95% of supplier participants in the Supplier LoCT climate school confirmed the assignments helped increase their company's ability to make climate progress.

"MHI is excited to join the Supplier LoCT collaborative to help our members in their journey toward more sustainable supply chain operations," said Carol Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at MHI.

"DS Smith is delighted to join the Supplier LoCT Consortium to take collective action on supply chain carbon emissions with other leading global brands. By extending the mentoring and tailored learning that Guidehouse provides to our strategic suppliers, we aim to support them in setting their own science-based targets by 2027. Our business is built around circularity and when it comes to carbon reduction, we're constantly looking to improve – our investments into the markets where we operate are all geared to driving efficiency, reducing energy use, and cutting emissions. Together, we will accelerate decarbonization toward Net Zero and our 1.5C science-based target for 2030," added Paul Brown, Managing Director, Paper Supply & Procurement at DS Smith plc.

In addition to Ocean Spray, DS Smith, Neiman Marcus Group, and MHI, other Supplier LoCT Partners include Atlantic Packaging, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Guidehouse, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mars, Incorporated, McCormick & Company, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Restaurant Brands International, and Yum! Brands.

For further information, please visit: www.supplierloct.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse