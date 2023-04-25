Allbound Welcomes Paul Szemerenyi as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbound Inc. ("Allbound"), the leading provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software, is excited to announce the appointment of Paul Szemerenyi as the CEO of the company. With more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, Mr. Szemerenyi has a proven track record of developing and scaling world-class, high performance go-to-market organizations that deliver strong and consistent results.

Most recently, Mr. Szemerenyi served as Chief Revenue Officer at Bizzabo and has held senior leadership positions at hyper-growth organizations such as Appsense, Braze, and Fuze. Mr. Szemerenyi is highly regarded as a leader and a coach who drives go-to-market partnership playbooks that increase sales productivity and deliver exceptional growth. He began his career as an officer in the Royal Navy where he served on nuclear submarines and also serves as a member of the Invictus Growth Partners Guild.

Mr. Szemerenyi said, "In any market environment, channel sales often represent an enterprise's largest revenue driver, and they have been critical to scaling the businesses I have led. As a former Allbound customer, I know first hand the power of the platform, people, and culture. Now as CEO, I am excited to enable channel partnership success for global enterprises."

The Allbound PRM platform allows companies to accelerate sales and marketing in reseller, referral, and tech-integrated partnerships. Customers have seen tremendous results with Allbound, having sold more than $100 billion through their platform and shortened sales cycles by over 60%. According to Forrester, the estimated market size for channel software like Allbound's will grow at a 15% CAGR from $3.2 billion in 2022 to $5.7 billion by 2026, driven by increasing numbers of global partnerships and the proliferation of hybrid work environments.

Mr. Szemerenyi joins Allbound at a critical time in the SaaS industry as, according to Canalys, more than 73% of the $4.5 trillion that global businesses and governments spent on technology last year, was spent through, to, and with partners.

"Allbound's platform is a must-have for enterprises looking to grow, track, and gain insights from their channel sales programs. Paul Szemerenyi has a proven track record of scaling SaaS businesses and channel programs and we are excited to add his leadership as CEO of Allbound," said John DeLoche, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Growth Partners, the majority investor in Allbound.

"Since inception, Allbound has helped define the PRM category through its thought leadership and world class technology. Paul Szemerenyi is the right leader to expand Allbound's category leadership on a global basis," said William Nettles, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Invictus.

About Allbound

Allbound's next-generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. This innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com .

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm which invests in outstanding bootstrapped and capital efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies which seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. The firm and all their professionals are based in San Mateo, CA. Please visit us at www.invictusgrowth.com .

