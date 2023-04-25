Foxit Launches AI Integration into PDF Editor Pro +

Take advantage of AI-Generated Content (AIGC) to make end users more productive.

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the availability of ChatGPT integration into the AI Assistance module in PDF Editor Pro +. The integration takes advantage of AI-Generated Content (AIGC) to make end users more productive. Also available in PDF Editor Pro + is Smart Redact, intelligent AI-based document redaction to protect confidential information.

Complete PDF and eSign Solution

PDF Editor Pro + provides everything knowledge workers need in one solution to create and sign fabulous documents. Users can create and modify PDF documents and forms, share, and collaborate with others, export content to popular file systems like Microsoft Word, convert scanned hardcopy to digital documents as part of a paperless office, and protect confidential information. PDF Editor Pro + also includes a legally binding e-sign service to prepare and gather important signed documents. It provides a complete e-sign solution – upload your document, create your template, add recipients, and send. It automates workflow, providing a seamless process to allow the user to send, sign, track, and manage eSignatures.

Foxit PDF Editor Pro + takes advantage of AI to make end users more productive. New capabilities include:

Integration with ChatGPT

- Document Summaries - The OpenAI Summary service uses artificial intelligence to generate a concise and accurate summary of a given text input. It analyzes the content of the text and identifies the most important information to include in the summary, using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

- Document Re-write - The OpenAI rewrite service uses machine learning to automatically paraphrase or rewrite text while maintaining its original meaning. This service is designed to help users generate new content from existing text, such as for content marketing, SEO, or simply to improve the clarity and readability of writing. This service is free up to 100 pages per user per month.

- AI Chatbot– The OpenAI chatbot service uses natural language processing (NLP) to provide users with detailed responses to their questions in real-time. This service is free up to 50 prompts/questions per user per day.

Smart Redact

- Smart Redact provides a simple, easy, efficient, and comprehensive method to assist people in dealing with sensitive information by listing all sensitive data in PDF files in seconds and redacting them with a single click.

"At Foxit, we're focused on applying the most cutting-edge technology into our products," said Phil Lee, Chief Commercial Officer at Foxit. "With the integration of ChatGPT services in PDF Editor Pro +, we are offering an unparalleled level of productivity and efficiency to our users. Soon, Foxit will expand the AI capabilities to broader product lines to accelerate the innovations we can provide to our customers."

For a free trial of PDF Editor Pro + with integration with ChatGPT and Smart Redact, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/downloads.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Sugarman

ksugarman@globalfluency.com

408.677.5311 x 118

View original content:

SOURCE Foxit Software