Innovative Laparoscopic Cervical Cerclage Technique by Dr. Greg Marchand Becomes an Essential Part of the OBGYN Core Competencies Curriculum at Rutgers University

MESA, Ariz., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg J. Marchand, MD, FACS, FICS, FACOG is advancing the field of obstetrics and gynecology with his groundbreaking laparoscopic cervical cerclage procedures, offering faster recovery times and reduced complications for mothers. A technique first described by Dr. Marchand one decade ago is being adopted as part of Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School's OBGYN core competencies curriculum, cementing his status as a thought leader and innovator in his field. This is a significant achievement, as Rutgers University has a long history of excellence in medical education, training, and research innovation. Rutgers ranked #74 in best medical schools for research and #94-124 for primary care in USnews.com's 2023 school rankings.

Cervical cerclage surgery is a crucial procedure performed for cervical insufficiency, when a pregnant woman's cervix is weakened to the point of not being able to remain closed long enough to hold the pregnancy. This surgery temporarily sews or closes the cervix to prevent premature birth and miscarriages. Dr. Marchand and the late Dr. Richard Demir published the laparoscopic technique now featured in Rutgers University's core competencies curriculum in a 2010 training video. This technique is noted for being one of the first widely reproducible laparoscopic methods for performing an abdominally placed cervical cerclage utilizing a dolphin-tipped grasper instead of traditional needles to safely penetrate tissues. This method can result in faster recovery with reduced complications for the mother, and the cerclage can potentially stay in place following cesarean section, allowing for the prevention of multiple preterm births with one surgical procedure.

Dr. Marchand has been recognized by the esteemed patient safety organization, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), for his dedication to providing exemplary patient care and safety. Since 2016, he has attained accreditation as a Master Surgeon in Minimally Invasive Gynecology. SRC, a nonprofit, international patient safety organization, accredits distinguished hospitals, surgeons, and health care professionals globally, who complete their rigorous inspection process and meet their proven standards.

About Dr. Greg Marchand MD, FACS, FACOG, FICS:

Greg Marchand is the director of the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, as well as the fellowship program director for the Institute's SLS (Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons) Accredited fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery. Dr. Marchand is an associate professor of medicine at several local medical schools in Arizona, and enjoys teaching students, fellow colleagues and residents. Dr. Marchand holds dual certifications from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in both general OBGYN and Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery. Dr. Marchand is extensively published and has completed a two-year fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS). He is recognized internationally as a pioneer in developing laparoscopic techniques, as well as an expert minimally invasive surgeon and teaching surgeon. Additional achievements include being honored with a World Record for performing a total laparoscopic hysterectomy through the smallest incision ever, and previously entered into the Guinness Book of World Records™ for removing the largest uterus ever without needing to cut open the patient. When he is not in the operating room, Dr. Marchand enjoys low carb living and chasing around his 10-year-old football star son, Sebastian.

About the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery:

The Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery is a research and educational not-for-profit corporation, and functional "Think-Tank" for the advancement of women's health and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. The institute is located in Mesa, Arizona, and adheres to the highest levels of research quality and maintains a diverse workplace environment. "Our efforts are split between the publication of high-quality medical research in women's health and expert level surgical education," states Dr. Marchand.

Please contact Maria Sainz at 480-695-5211 for more information.

Maria Sainz

Lead Administrator - Publicist

Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery

10238 E. Hampton, Ste 212

Mesa, AZ 85209

P: 480-999-0905

F: 480-999-0801

C: 480-695-5211

www.marchandinstitute.org

maria@marchandinstitute.org

Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.

Related Links

Dr. Greg Marchand's Website

https://www.GregMarchandMD.com

Marchand Institute Website

https://www.MarchandInstitute.org

Larissa Jacobsen

CARE Program Manager

Surgical Review Corporation (SRC)

7174140661

larissa.jacobsen@surgicalreview.org

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgical Review Corporation (SRC)