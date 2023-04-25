McCormick Releases 2022 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report Highlighting Positive Impact of Farmer Resiliency, Sustainable Sourcing and Climate Initiatives

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today released its 2022 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Progress Report, which emphasizes the Company's commitment to delivering top-tier financial performance while doing what's right for People, Communities, and the Planet. McCormick continues to take a leadership position in the global food and flavor industry with significant progress in sustainably sourcing its top five branded iconic ingredients, increasing resilience in farming communities and lessening its environmental impact.

The 2022 report comes on the heels of several external honors for McCormick, including its recent recognition as the world's 22nd most sustainable corporation on the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index. This year marks the seventh consecutive appearance on the list. The Company also retained its top position among food industry peers. McCormick was also recognized as one of America's 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and was named to the Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for 2023.

"I'm proud of McCormick's steadfast focus on delivering against our PLP commitments for 2025 and beyond. Our efforts to improve the livelihoods of farmers, sustainably source our branded iconic ingredients, and transition to renewable energy sources while making progress toward our Net Zero and 1.5oC greenhouse gas reduction targets remain top priorities," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Company. "As a global leader in flavor, we understand our responsibility to live our purpose by helping to improve lives and preserve the planet. I would like to thank our 14,000 global employees for their dedication and passion for creating a sustainable and flavorful future."

Key highlights from McCormick's 2022 PLP progress report:

Increased resilience of over 31,000 farmers across its supply chain with a goal to positively impact the lives of 35,000 farmers by 2025.

Sustainably sourced over 84% of its top five branded iconic ingredients. The Company is now sustainably sourcing close to 100% of its branded Red Pepper and Vanilla.

Reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 40% and Scope 3 emissions by 20% since 2020. McCormick's near-term emission reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and the Company recently raised its ambition to a 42% reduction for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2030. McCormick also has a Net Zero commitment by 2050.

The Company also has a continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion as it aims to increase the representation of women and ethnically diverse talent at the leadership levels and strengthen its investment in learning and development to benefit its employees.

To learn more about our journey, please read our 2022 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report or view the Purpose-led Performance section of our Corporate website.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

