First College of Osteopathic Medicine in west Tennessee given greenlight to recruit inaugural class

First College of Osteopathic Medicine in west Tennessee given greenlight to recruit inaugural class

BHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine can now accept applications for 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation has granted Baptist Health Sciences University's College of Osteopathic Medicine pre-accreditation status and approval to start recruiting students for fall 2024.

External rendering of Baptist Health Sciences University. (PRNewswire)

First College of Osteopathic Medicine in West Tennessee opens at Baptist Health Sciences University.

"Gaining pre-accreditation status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation is a giant next step in Baptist's goal of increasing access to quality health care in the Mid-South," said Peter Bell, DO, MBA, vice provost and dean of medical education for BHSU. "We are excited to begin accepting applications for the fall 2024 semester."

Doctors of osteopathic medicine receive similar training to doctors of medicine, including completing four years of osteopathic medical school along with spending three to eight years getting training through residencies and fellowships.

"This is exciting news for Baptist Health Sciences University and the Mid-South," said Betty Sue McGarvey, president of BHSU. "Like many areas of the country, the Mid-South has a need for primary care and family medicine doctors, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Offering a college of osteopathic medicine will help fill the gap for primary care and other medical specialties in the Mid-South."

The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates the U.S. physician shortage could reach 54,100 to 139,000 physicians by 2023.

BHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine receives pre-accreditation

BHSU plans to recruit 75 students for its inaugural class in fall 2024, with a goal of increasing enrollment to 150 new students each year over the first three years. The college will receive full accreditation upon the graduation of its inaugural class. BHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine will accept students from across the U.S., with a focus on medical students in the Mid-South.

BHSU College of Medicine will be located at the Collaboration Building at 1115 Union Ave. on Baptist Health Sciences University's campus. Construction on the building started this winter and is slated for completion in December 2023.

Baptist Health Sciences University (formerly known as Baptist College of Health Sciences) was started in 1912 and offers 15 majors in nursing and other health professions, including undergraduate and graduate degrees. In 2017, the Memphis Business Journal ranked the college first among Memphis-area colleges and universities for the best return on investment. Based on a comparison of postgraduate earnings with cost of attendance, BHSU alumni earn more than graduates of any other college or university in the area. Visit baptistu.edu for more information.

Aerial view of Baptist Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine. (PRNewswire)

Baptist Memorial Health Care (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baptist Memorial Health Care