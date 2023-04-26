Hunt Scanlon Ventures Agrees to Make Investment in AiFlow

The investment spotlights the importance of large language models and comes as private equity firms seek more efficient solutions to source and analyze competitive market research data

GREENWICH, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures, a leading M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets, announced today that it has participated in a successful funding round for AiFlow, the innovative AI-driven market intelligence platform designed to automate competitor analysis and market research for private equity firms.

AiFlow is supported by a heavyweight team of advisors, including Dr. Karthik Narasimhan, one of the original creators of GPT, Princeton Assistant Professor in NLP, and former OpenAI Research Scientist; Suhit Gupta, Chief Information Officer at General Atlantic; Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures; and Cody Crook, Managing Director at Hunt Scanlon Ventures. Their combined expertise and industry connections are set to drive AiFlow's growth and expansion.

"AiFlow has created a powerful new solution to automate real-time market intelligence," said Mr. Scanlon. "The company's software compiles data that would take an entire team of analysts weeks to gather. For private equity firms seeking a competitive edge, AiFlow delivers."

The investment round will enable AiFlow to bolster its advanced technology currently being piloted by three large-cap private equity firms with combined assets under management (AUM) of $300 billion. Since raising their seed round in conjunction with Y-Combinator Demo Day on April 6, AiFlow has lined up more than 73 private equity firms requesting demos.

"Market research is a complex, expensive, and time-consuming process," said Mr. Crook. "AiFlow is disrupting this space by automating it with state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) that create detailed, accurate, and dynamic reports at a fraction of the cost. Nick and Josh have a big opportunity ahead to leverage AiFlow and bring efficiency and scale to the companies they serve."

The funding round comes as private equity firms increasingly seek more efficient and accurate ways to source and analyze information. Global AUM has surged to $9 trillion and is projected to reach $17 trillion by 2027.

"AiFlow's unique value proposition has already captured the attention of key industry players," said Christopher W. Hunt, co-founder of Hunt Scanlon Ventures. "This latest investment is anticipated to further spotlight the importance of large language models as a new intelligence solution for the private equity sector."

About Hunt Scanlon Ventures:

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is an M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders to successful exits. Hunt Scanlon is an investor in data-driven and AI-powered human capital platforms where the firm works in partnership with management teams to scale and grow their businesses through a combination of capital investment, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

