MIT Technology Review's EmTech Digital begins in-person and online, May 2-3

MIT Technology Review's signature AI event opens next week as generative AI and the implications of generated content continue to break barriers and captivate discussion.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host its annual AI conference, EmTech Digital, in-person and online on May 2-3. Designed for business decision makers and leaders tasked with putting AI to work for business, the two-day conference will be run as a hybrid experience, offering access for in-person attendees on the MIT campus and online attendees from around the world.

As artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, and the implications of AI dominate the public discourse, EmTech Digital will once again look at the future of this technology and what it means to the creator economy. This year's theme is "Generate & Create." MIT Technology Review's award-winning journalists will be joined on the stage by speakers from leading tech organizations such as Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta, and NVIDIA, as well as innovative organizations, such as Open AI, StitchFix, Hugging Face, and Runway.

This year's EmTech Digital begins on the heels of Future Compute on the MIT campus, both in person and online. Session topics and speakers include: "Big Tech Innovation" with Joelle Pineau, Meta AI's VP of AI Research; "Responsible AI is Good for Business" with Diya Wynn, AWS Senior Practice Manager, Responsible AI; and "The Next Frontier in AI Research" with Sriram Raghavan, Vice President of IBM Research AI.

MIT Technology Review's senior editor for AI, Will Douglas Heaven, who covered several major milestones including the inside story behind ChatGPT and the TR 10: Breakthrough Technologies 2023, will be kicking off EmTech Digital with opening remarks on May 2. Members of the press can obtain press credentials by emailing press@technologyreview.com.

The EmTech Digital presenting partner is JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, serving millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients. Other event partners include MosaicML, Samsung Next , and MIT Professional Education . For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

