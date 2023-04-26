PureCycle Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the first quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details



Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET Participant Registration: Click Here

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide a dial-in number and a unique access pin. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PureCycle Investor Relations at (689) 233-3595. For participants interested in a listen-only webcast Click Here.

During prepared remarks, management will try to answer investor questions submitted in advance. To submit a question, please send an email to investorquestion@purecycle.com.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and will be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day through May 8, 2024.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Place

cplace@purecycle.com

689.233.3595

Media Contact:

Christian Bruey

cbruey@purecycle.com

352.745.6120

