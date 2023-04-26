Simplicity Partners with Diana Greenberg through the Acquisition of Total Financial and Insurance Services

SUMMIT, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of California-based Total Financial and Insurance Services, LLC. ("Total Financial"). Diana Greenberg and her partners Scott Whitehead and Kimberly Fleming will continue to drive Total Financial's business in concert with Simplicity and each of them becomes a Simplicity Group partner as a part of this transaction.

"Simplicity is excited to join forces with Diana Greenberg and her award-winning team," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Continuing her parents' legacy, Diana has grown Total Financial into a premier brokerage firm. Diana has long been recognized as an industry leader with her continued advocacy through carrier and industry boards and her thought leadership will help accelerate the growth of our national life insurance distribution platform. We are thrilled to welcome the Total Financial team to the growing Simplicity Group partnership."

"For more than five decades, Total Financial has set award-winning standards in the industry by focusing on being fully committed to our agents. We have cultivated deep relationships at the top of the industry and leverage our vast carrier network to provide concierge-level service." said Diana Greenberg. "Simplicity shares this approach and provides us additional resources to help our agents educate and assist their clients as they plan for their financial future. We are excited to join Simplicity and look forward to our future success."

About Total Financial and Insurance Services

Total Financial and Insurance Services is a leading brokerage firm that provides targeted resources to agents, including concierge underwriting, advanced planning, and business development support.

For more information, please visit https://www.totalfinancial.com/

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACTS

