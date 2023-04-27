Moov Announces Promotion of Nicholas Griffith to Chief Technology Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , the world's largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, today announced that Nicholas Griffith has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Griffith is the first new addition to Moov's C-Suite since its founding in 2017.

Griffith has been at the helm of Moov's technology and product leadership since joining the company as Head of Technology in 2020. During his tenure at Moov, he has led the product and engineering organizations through expansive growth. Griffith spearheaded the creation of Moov's backend data systems which are at the core of the world's only real-time digital marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, enabling unified marketplace insights, forecasting, intelligent equipment matching, and more. Under Griffith, Moov has vastly expanded its client-facing cloud platform, enabling manufacturers to manage, transact, and contract aftermarket services for used equipment.

"Since joining Moov, Nick has been an integral part of our leadership team, driving the charge to make Moov a product-led technology company – the only technology company operating in the used semiconductor equipment space," said Steven Zhou co-founder and CEO of Moov. "With Nick at the helm, we've grown to be more than the world's largest marketplace for used equipment – we provide a truly end-to-end technology solution for buying, selling, and managing pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing tooling."

In his new role as CTO, Griffith will continue to play an integral part of the executive leadership team at Moov, including leading Moov's technology and product organizations and overseeing all R&D at Moov.

Prior to joining Moov, Griffith founded and served as co-founder & VP of Engineering at 36 Labs, which was acquired by MUNDOMedia where he served as CTO. Griffith has served in technology and platform architecture leadership roles at a number of platform companies with successful exits. He is also a prolific angel investor and advisor with a track record of success including OpenInstall (sold to AVG), Bright.com (sold to LinkedIn), and Truebill.com (sold to Rocket Companies).

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. To learn more, please visit Moov.co .

