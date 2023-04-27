Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Events

2023 Aegis Virtual Conference, May 2-4

American Thoracic Society's (ATS) 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), May 19-20

Yale Innovation Summit, May 31-June 1

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced senior management will attend and present at the following May 2023 investor events.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. www.trevitherapeutics.com (PRNewsfoto/Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

2023 Aegis Virtual Conference (May 2-4)

Presenters: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Lisa Delfini, CFO

Presentation: Wednesday, May 3rd, 4:30-5:00 PM ET

American Thoracic Society's 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS) (May 19-20)

Presenter: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

Presentation: Saturday, May 20, 10:35-10:40 AM ET

Showcase: Showcase Two: Critical Care, Chronic Cough and Sleep Innovators

Registration: Investors and analysts can register to attend the in-person event by using the following link: https://conference.thoracic.org/program/ris/

Yale Innovation Summit (May 31-June 1)

Presenters: Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, Farrell Simon, Chief Commercial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics, and Peter Dicpinigaitis, MD, Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Division of Critical Care Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Director, Montefiore Cough Center and Editor-in-Chief, LUNG

Presentation: Thursday, June 1, 10:30 AM-12 PM ET

Registration: Investors and analysts can register to attend the in-person event by using the following link: https://ventures.yale.edu/yale-innovation-summit

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Haduvio, an investigational therapy in an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and other chronic cough indications. Haduvio is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally and peripherally. The ĸ and µ receptors are known critical mediators of cough. Parenteral nalbuphine has been approved and marketed for over 20 years for the treatment of acute pain indications and is not scheduled by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.