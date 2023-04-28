The American Shrimp Processors Association Pursues Both MSC and CSC RFM Certifications

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) is excited to announce that it has contracted with Global Trust Certification, Ltd. to complete sustainability assessments of the entire Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishery for both the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and the Certified Seafood Collaborative (CSC) Responsible Fisheries Management certifications. MSC is the leading sustainable fisheries certification and ecolabeling program for wild-caught seafood throughout the world. The MSC program reflects the most up to date understanding of internationally accepted fisheries science and management and provides assurance to fishery and supply chain partners that they are meeting global best practice and having a positive impact on the water. CSC's program is an independent RFM certification based on internationally accepted principles set by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). CSC's RFM Certification was the first seafood sustainability certification program to successfully achieve the GSSI benchmark in 2016.

"We know sustainability is important. It's important for our customers, for our members, and for the futures of generations of hardworking fishermen."

For the past fifteen years, many industry stakeholders in the Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishery, including fishermen, docks and processors and governmental and non-governmental entities have worked collectively in Fishery Improvement Projects across the Gulf coast to place the Gulf of Mexico fishery in a position to achieve sustainability certifications. "Many members of our industry – with the assistance of many talented governmental and non-governmental representatives, as well as various participants in the retail and foodservice sectors – have collectively worked hard to get to where we are today," says Kristen Baumer, Chairman of the ASPA Sustainability Committee. "This day has been a long time coming and we are all excited to work with Global Trust this year to achieve both certifications." ASPA would like to specifically thank Laura Picariello of Texas Sea Grant, John Fallon with Audubon Nature Institute's Gulf United For Lasting Fisheries, and Megan Westmeyer with Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, as well as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for their many years of support in positioning our fishery to make this day possible.

Achieving certification will allow ASPA to assure its retail and foodservice clients and the consuming public that Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp are sustainably sourced, ensuring the long-term biological, ecological and socioeconomic viability of the fishery. The assessments will cover brown, white and pink shrimp in federal waters and the state waters of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the west coast of Florida, caught with otter trawls, skimmers and butterfly nets. On behalf of the entire Gulf of Mexico fishery, ASPA is committed to achieving and maintaining certifications for many years to come. "This isn't just about a label," says Trey Pearson, President of ASPA. "We know sustainability is important. It's important for our customers, for our members, and for the futures of generations of hardworking fishermen."

Reese Antley, Chairman of the Gulf Shrimp Supply Chain Roundtable, spoke about the effort behind the certification news. "The fishery moving into assessment is the culmination of hard work by many industry stakeholders. It is a chance for the boats, docks and processors to show the commitment that we have for ensuring the sustainability of the Gulf shrimp industry," said Antley.

ASPA, along with many other industry participants, stakeholders, organizations and governmental and non-governmental entities, will work closely this year with Global Trust, MSC and CSC to achieve dual certifications. ASPA would like to again thank all participants for their past, present and future efforts. We look forward to bringing Third-Party Certified Sustainable Wild American Shrimp to the market.

The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) was formed in 1964 to represent and promote the interests of the domestic, U.S. wild-caught, warm water shrimp processing industry along the Gulf Coast with members from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. We are the collective voice of the industry, and our focus is to promote the interests of shrimp processors, other segments of the U.S. domestic wild-caught shrimp industry and the general public.

Our efforts also include raising awareness with retail establishments, the food service industry and consumers about the benefits and superior qualities of U.S. domestic wild-caught warm water shrimp.

ASPA member processors represent over 13,035 American jobs and more than $30 million in annual wages. Our mission is to support the industry with tools and strategies to help it survive and thrive.

