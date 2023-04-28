Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to honor Polish Flag Day

CHICAGO , April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will host members of the Polish community in her offices on Polish Flag Day, Tuesday, May 2.

The commemoration will occur at 1 p.m. in the Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, following the Polish Flag Day and Polish Diaspora Day Celebration at noon at Daley Plaza across the street.

"Chicago's Polish community has been an integral part of the city for generations," said Pappas. "Polish Americans have played a crucial role in the fields of politics, religion, education and culture. They deserve this celebration."

Expected to attend are: Dr. Lucia Mirowska-Kopec, president of the Alliance of Polish Clubs; Jan Kopec, a May 6th Polish Constitution Day Parade organizer and an Honorary Cook County Deputy Treasurer; Michelangelo Siracki, vice-chairman of the parade committee; Col. Andrew Adamczyk, grand marshal of the parade; James Robaczewski, vice-marshal of the parade; Mariann Mosz, the Queen of the parade and her court; Frank Spula, president of the Polish National Alliance; Michael Niedzinski, president of the Polish American Congress-Illinois Division; and officials from Rzeszow, a city in southeastern Poland.

Pappas has strong ties to the Polish community. In March, she spoke during the Casimir Pulaski Day celebration at the Polish Museum of America. Pappas was honored by Chicago's oldest Polish Daily newspaper with the "2021 Person of the Year" award.

"Treasurer Pappas is one of the of the most faithful officials in government," Mirowska-Kopec said. "She is always present at our events and a true friend of Polonia."

Pappas also will unveil her office's new Polish-language outreach video during the celebration. The video will show taxpayers how to see if they are due a property tax refund for overpayments or missed exemptions.

The Treasurer created informational brochures in Polish and 26 other languages to help homeowners understand the property tax system. The Treasurer's website, cookcountytreasurer.com, can be translated into 108 foreign languages.

