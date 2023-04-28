Manchester United to Face Off Against Arsenal in Historic Matchup at MetLife Stadium July 22

Old Rivals, New York – AEG Brings One of Sports' Greatest Rivalries to American Soil For First Time. Tickets on Sale May 4th at www.OldRivalsNewYork.com.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's most iconic soccer clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal, will meet for the first time in the U.S. on July 22 at MetLife Stadium, as announced today by Tom Braun, Senior Vice President of Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development, AEG.

On Sale Now (PRNewswire)

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the most famous and successful clubs in English football, with 114 major trophies between them and a long history of thrilling and intensely competitive encounters. However, they have never played each other before in the U.S. This match will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to witness the storied rivalry between these powerhouse clubs in action.

The rivalry between these clubs stretches back over a century, with both teams boasting a rich heritage of success and a roster of iconic players such as David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, these two teams feature top current players, including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro for United, and Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and American goalkeeper Matt Turner for Arsenal.

"Manchester United versus Arsenal is one the most famous and anticipated fixtures in the English football calendar and supporters from both clubs understand how big the rivalry between the two sides is. It's great to be able to bring this match to New York and play in front of what I am sure will be a sell-out crowd," said Manchester United's Football Director, John Murtough.

This must-see game marks the start of a two-week tour of the U.S. by United, marking the first time in five years that the Red Devils have played in America, and the first time in 12 years in New York. Arsenal previously visited the U.S. in 2022.

Arsenal legend Edu, now Sporting Director at the London club, added, "The competitive matches over the years between Arsenal and Manchester United have been some of the most memorable encounters ever in world football. Bringing this historic matchup to New York in July is a unique opportunity for supporters in the U.S. to witness a high-quality match in a great stadium."

Tom Braun, AEG Senior Vice President of Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development, shared their enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to bring this historic matchup to the United States, offering soccer fans the unique opportunity to witness two of the world's greatest soccer clubs go head-to-head. This milestone event not only showcases the best of soccer but also the unwavering passion of its fans."

Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President & CEO, commented, "We are honored to host this historic match between Manchester United and Arsenal, two of the world's most storied soccer clubs. We look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for the passionate fans who will come from near and far to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event."

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, May 2, with general on-sale ticket access beginning on Thursday, May 4. All fans can sign up at www.OldRivalsNewYork.com for access to the pre-sale.

MEDIA ASSETS

Click HERE for Old Rivals, New York Manchester United vs. Arsenal match assets, including logos and stadium imagery.

ABOUT ARSENAL:

Arsenal Football Club is a professional football club based in London, England. The club was founded in 1886 and has since become one of the most successful and beloved football clubs in the world, with a passionate fan base and a rich history of success. Arsenal has won 13 league titles, 14 FA Cups, and has a strong tradition of developing young talent. The club plays its home matches at Emirates Stadium in North London, which has a capacity of over 60,000 fans. Arsenal is committed to playing entertaining, attacking football, and to making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates.

ABOUT MANCHESTER UNITED:

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 145-year heritage we have won 67 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

ABOUT AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Galaxy, LA Kings and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

ABOUT METLIFE STADIUM:

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants. It is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife Stadium hosts the world's biggest events on the world's biggest stage and will serve as a host stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. MetLife Stadium has hosted over 550 major events and 3,000 special events. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, the 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.

Media Contacts:

For AEG:

AEG Communications

Michael Roth

mroth@aegworldwide.com

Vicky Mercado

vmercado@aegworldwide.com

For rEvolution:

Shauna Wilson

swilson@revolutionworld.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AEG