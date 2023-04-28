WICHITA SENIORS CAN NOW ENJOY TRANSFORMATIVE PRIMARY CARE THAT LEADS TO BETTER HEALTH

Dedicated Senior Medical Center starts new era of affordable VIP care to older adults in central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of concierge-style primary care for older adults, with more than 125 centers in underserved neighborhoods across 15 states, is now welcoming patients at its first Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Wichita and central Kansas. Thousands of local seniors can now benefit from personalized, high-touch, value-based care from friendly primary care providers at the Dedicated Grove Center (2402 East 13th Street North) near the Wichita State University campus.

"Our clinicians provide the love, dignity and respect older adults deserve, as we transform their health..."

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple helped cut the ribbon at the official grand opening noting how Dedicated providers give their cell phone numbers to 100 percent of their patients, encouraging texts or calls anytime; plus, welcome same-day and walk-in appointments for patients in need.

"The City of Wichita is proud to welcome Dedicated Senior Medical Center to our community, not only because it offers wrap-around services for seniors at one location, but it also will be a catalyst for economic development in a part of the city that needs more businesses and services," said Mayor Brandon Whipple, City of Wichita, Kansas. "More than 800 residents already have joined the Dedicated family of patients, and everyone in our wonderful city, especially our older residents, deserve outstanding medical care from primary care providers who treat them like family."

Dedicated provides superior, coordinated care focused on seniors with Medicare Advantage, many of whom have multiple major and chronic conditions. Fully focused on preventive care, Dedicated earns patient trust by delivering VIP service during every visit or call. The care team dramatically improves health outcomes in underserved communities in ways that are consistent with Governor Laura Kelly's goal of providing better healthcare to all Kansans.

An April 2022 survey (N=185) of Midwest region residents ages 65 or older and responsible for their healthcare decisions found, that among respondents self-identifying as likely to be switching their doctor:

42% report, "It is too difficult to get an appointment when I need one."

33% say, "I do not believe I am getting the care I deserve."

25% declare, "My doctor does not treat me with love, respect and kindness."

Dedicated locates centers in communities where a lack of access to high-quality primary care and other social determinants of health has negatively impacted longevity for many years. These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to others living in nearby more affluent zip codes. So, the innovative medical practice is working to address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhumane."

"Older adults deserve compassionate, affordable care," says Joel Meyer, M.D., regional chief medical officer for Dedicated Kansas and Missouri. "Our clinicians provide the love, dignity and respect older adults deserve, as we transform their health in ways proven to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations by 33 percent."

In addition to Mayor Whipple, the festive, ribbon-cutting ceremony also included participation by Wichita City Council members Maggie Ballard (District 6) and Brandon Johnson (District1); Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and members of the Wichita Police Department; members of the Wichita Fire Department; Wichita State University mascot, WuShock, and members of the Spirit Squad; the Wichita Sky Kings Dance Team; Wichita Thunder hockey team mascot, Thunder Dog; area faith leaders, including Pastor Brandon Redic of The Bridge Church; dignitaries; and dozens of area seniors. The event featured local music and cuisine, plus center tours.

Dedicated providers at the event explained how their medical practice fulfills its purpose by being accountable for helping their patients achieve better health.

The Dedicated staff provides personalized, friendly care and ensures their patients can get the care they need when they need it. Dedicated's care teams give patients their cell phone numbers and respond quickly to patient calls or texts. Dedicated also offers same-day appointments, whenever needed. Additionally, Dedicated centers help reduce barriers to healthy living and help seniors benefit from community services.

"Our care teams are advocates for every patient we are blessed to serve," explains Brian Hilgenfeld, M.D., Dedicated Wichita Grove's center medical director. "We honor, respect and treat patients like members of our family, and our high-touch, accessible service leads to improved health, helping keep seniors healthy and at home, instead of hospitalized."

The highly personalized care at Dedicated leads to happier and healthier patients, as noted by a 2022 third-party survey of more than 76,500 ChenMed patients:

94.8% report provider satisfaction.

95.3% agree their doctor listens to them.

97.0% feel their doctor shows respect.

About Dedicated Senior Medical Center:

Dedicated is part of ChenMed , which today operates more than 125 centers in 15 states. The hyper-growth company employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to do whatever it takes to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions. ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies , twice a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine , and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute , ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report .

