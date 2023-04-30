31 NFL Teams Draft Exos Athletes

Exos' industry-leading NFL Combine and Pro Day training program posts dominant weekend with 81 of its athletes selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

PHOENIX, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos, the industry leader in sports performance, today announced another industry-leading season, which the brand attributes to their athletes' success at the 2023 NFL combine and draft.

Since 2015, Exos has produced 743 draft picks, an average of 83 per year, including 127 first-rounders, averaging 14 per year. Historically, Exos has helped support 1,265 athletes en route to getting drafted into the NFL, including 231 first-round picks, 92 in the Top 10, and eight No.1 overall picks.

The 2023 NFL draft proved to be another successful moment for the powerhouse behind top NFL athletes, with over 30% of the entire Draft, an average of 12 picks per round, coming from the sports performance training giant. Almost every team except one (Atlanta) landed an Exos-trained athlete, with both the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans nabbing a league-leading six players each. In the first round, Team Exos posted six of the Top 10 selections - the most for the company since 2017, and capped off the opening night with an industry-leading 12 picks total.

"This year in Indianapolis, I not only saw firsthand how hard our athletes work but also witnessed how much our coaches care about each athlete's overall well-being and, ultimately, success. It was an incredible experience to be a part of, and to see it come full circle on national television, knowing your own team played a major role in getting people ready to achieve their dreams, is truly powerful," says Exos Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Robb O'Hagan.

The stage for the results witnessed at the 2023 NFL draft was set in March at the combine, where athletes like Will Anderson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian Gonzalez, Tyree Wilson, Devon Witherspoon and more showcased elite performances after eight weeks of training and fine-tuning their abilities with Exos.

Coined 'the Alabama of NFL Combine season,' Exos athletes showed up to the tune of 18 position-leading performances, including three No.1 overall performances with Andrew Vorhees dominating the bench press and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the pack in both the 3 cone and 20 yard shuttle drills. Meanwhile, Zack Kuntz became the tallest player to record a 40+ inch vertical since 2003, with his 40 yard dash time of 4.55s ranking as the 8th best among tight ends all-time.

In the coveted 40 yard dash event, Team Exos notched six of the top 10 overall performances, leading three position groups across the wide receiver (Trey Palmer, 4.33), running back (Devon Achane, 4.32) and safety (Brandon Hill, 4.43) positions. Additionally, Exos-trained athletes took eight of the Top 10 performances in both the Bench Press and Broad Jump events.

Of the 98 Exos-trained athletes invited to this year's combine, 77 capitalized on their training by earning a draft spot on an NFL roster this weekend in Kansas City. In total, Exos supported 133 NFL hopefuls this year, whose families and agencies annually entrust the Exos coaching staff to help elevate and optimize their respective athletes bodies and minds in order to showcase game-changing measurables, strength, and speed at the combine and pro day events, with the end goal of moving up several rounds or picks within a round at the draft to secure more money on their rookie contracts.

Since 2016, Exos' science and culture-backed NFL Combine & Pro Day training program has helped its athletes garner over $2.7 billion in total contracts, including $1.6 billion in guaranteed contract money on their rookie deals.

"Our agents annually trust us to take care of their athlete's futures, and that is a true testament not only to our past success, but also our athlete-first culture that our coaches and practitioners exude," says Adam Farrand, Vice President of Pro/Elite Sports at Exos.

Check out the story of Exos' culture told through the eyes of veteran NFL Combine coach, Brent Callaway, who's produced a top five NFL Draft pick every year dating back to 2017, including Will Anderson Jr. and Devon Witherspoon from this year's crop.

About Exos

For almost 30 years, Exos has been dedicated to getting people ready for the moments that matter by promoting a holistic approach to health. As an elite coaching company, Exos applies its evidence-based methodology to programming designed to unlock the potential in everyone from elite athletes to corporate employees, first responders, military operators, and beyond. This personalized, results-driven approach is why thousands of professional athletes from all sporting backgrounds trust Exos to help them reach the next level.

