Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Carrier to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)
(PRNewsfoto/Carrier)(PRNewswire)

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier  
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:  

Media Inquiries


Ashley Barrie


561-365-1260


Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com 




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-18th-annual-industrial-growth-conference-301812191.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.