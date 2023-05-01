Holland America Line Kicks Off 2023 Alaska Season with 150th Anniversary Welcome Events in Seattle and Vancouver

Eurodam and Westerdam sail roundtrip from Seattle beginning today; Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam sail from Vancouver starting May 1

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line kicked off its 2023 Alaska cruise season today with the arrival of Eurodam at Port of Seattle. Known as "Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line," Holland America Line marked the day with a welcome celebration at Pier 91 that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miss Washington Regan Gallo and Miss Alaska Jessica Reisinger.

Captain Mark Trembling cuts the ribbon to open Holland America Line's Alaska cruise season with Miss Alaska, Jessica Reisinger, and Miss Washington, Regan Gallo (PRNewswire)

To honor its 150th Anniversary, Holland America Line presented a commemorative plaque to Port of Seattle and made a donation to Seattle-based organization The Pastry Project. Fanfare on the pier also included a performance by an ensemble from the University of Washington marching band. Westerdam begins its Alaska season cruising roundtrip from Seattle Sunday, May 7, 2023.

"As the pioneer and leader in Alaska cruising, Holland America Line is excited to start the season today celebrating our 150th Anniversary in our hometown," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "Not only is Holland America Line headquartered in Seattle, but it's a key homeport for our brand. With two ships based here and four more in Vancouver through September, we're ready for a robust Alaska season of cruising and cruisetours including land trips to Denali and Yukon."

Holland America Line also cruises to Alaska via Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and those sailings begin Monday, May 1, with Koningsdam. On Tuesday, May 2, the cruise line will hold a celebratory event in Vancouver on Noordam with a 150th Anniversary plaque presentation to Port of Vancouver and a donation to YWCA Crabtree Corner. Nieuw Amsterdam and Volendam sail from Vancouver this season, rounding out the six Holland America Line ships in Alaska through September.

Highlights for 2023 Seattle Cruises to Alaska:

Holland America Line will operate a full season out of Seattle on two ships with 48 departures and more than 97,000 guests.

Operationally, each ship visit directly contributes $400,000 to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies), port taxes, and spending.

Seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam, and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia (evening stay); and Ketchikan , Juneau and Sitka , all in Alaska .

Holland America Line ships have been sailing from the Port of Seattle since the 1970s. In May 2002 , Holland America Line began using Seattle as a home port for Alaska cruises.

Highlights for 2023 Vancouver Cruises to Alaska:

Holland America Line will operate a full season out of Vancouver on four ships with 75 departures and more than 158,000 guests.

Holland America Line offers more cruises to Alaska from Canada than any other cruise line.

Operationally, each ship visit also directly contributes $550,000 CND to the local economy.

Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam. Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

Seven-day "Glacier Discovery Northbound" and "Glacier Discovery Southbound" itineraries cruise between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam. Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

The 14-day "Great Alaska Explorer" itinerary offers an in-depth adventure. Roundtrip from Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam ( May 7 ) and Noordam ( Sept. 17 ), the cruise calls at the Alaskan ports of Kodiak , Anchorage , Valdez , Sitka , Skagway and Ketchikan , and features Glacier Bay.

Highlights for All 2023 Cruises and Cruisetours to Alaska:

Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Tracy Arm . Everycruise includes a visit to one or more oficonic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park , Hubbard Glacier and the Twin Sawyer Glaciers of

America Line is the only cruise line with Alaska seafood Alaska cruises is fresh and certified sustainable. Hollandis the only cruise line withseafood certified sustainable by the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM), so the seafood served on ourcruises is fresh and certified sustainable.

Alaska feature " Alaska naturalist, special EXC presentations explore local topics such as Alaska's bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race, tours highlight the best of each destination, fine dining events showcase the culinary traditions of the region and cruises with Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and local Huna Tlingit guides. All ships cruising infeature " Alaska Up Close ," expanded onboard programming: guests can engage with annaturalist, special EXC presentations explore local topics such asbush pilots and the famous Iditarod race, tours highlight the best of each destination, fine dining events showcase the culinary traditions of the region and cruises with Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and local Huna Tlingit guides.

"Savor My Catch" allows guests to take a fishing shore excursion and the ship chefs prepare the bounty on board for dinner.

Holland America Line is the only cruise company to weave must-see sites such as Denali National Park — the centerpiece of every Cruisetour — with the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory .

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska by Cruise Critic and AFAR

Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the 2020 Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, 2020 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and 2019 TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick; as well as Best Itineraries in the 2019 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, confirming its position as the number-one cruise line in Alaska by some of the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts. Additionally, Koningsdam was voted the top mid-sized cruise ship in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

