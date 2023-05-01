HYCROFT LAUNCHES PHASE 2 DRILLING

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces the initiation of Phase 2 of its 2022-2023 exploration drill program.

Approximately 5,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 3,500 meters of core drilling are planned for Phase 2. The RC drill rig has arrived on site, and the core drill rig is scheduled to arrive in mid-June. The objectives and specific target areas of Phase 2 are designed to continue the success of Phase 1 and for the first time, test new targets within the Company's vast unexplored land position of over 60,000 acres.

Further details of the program include:

RC Drilling:

Camel zone - the primary objective of drilling within the current resource boundary is to focus on the overall mine economics for the pre-feasibility study. The Camel zone is expected to be one of the initial phases of mining sulfide ore. During Phase 1 drilling in this area, the Company converted waste and inferred material into measured and indicated classification and saw an improvement in the internal mine plan economics as a result. Phase 2 will continue this objective for further enhancement of the economics.

Core Drilling:

Vortex zone – following up Phase 1 drill hole H22R-5700 that encountered 55 meters of 396 g/t silver at the bottom of the pit, ending in ore mineralization. Vortex is a very high-grade silver deposit and Phase 2 drilling will test deeper potential high grades for both silver and gold.

Brimstone zone – drilling to expand the new target that was identified 150 meters east of the known resource. Drill hole H22R-5679 (see press release dated February 7, 2023 ) confirmed our belief that there is mineralization beyond the known resource.

New high-priority targets to be tested within our unexplored land position and beyond the current known resource. Prior geophysics, recent hyperspectral analysis and recent ground-based geology programs and analysis indicate these areas are of high importance for potential new discoveries.

About the 2022-2023 exploration drill program

The 2022 – 2023 exploration drill program at the Hycroft Mine comprises approximately 30,000 meters of RC drilling and approximately 7,500 meters of core drilling. The RC drilling for Phase 2 is being conducted by Boart Longyear of West Valley City, UT, and core drilling for Phase 2 will be conducted by Timberline Drilling Incorporated of Elko, NV. Assays are being completed by Paragon Geochemical of Reno, NV. The Company's Qualified Person is Alex Davidson, Vice President, Exploration.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@hycroftmining.com or visit our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

Diane R. Garrett,

President & CEO

