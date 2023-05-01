KPMG LLP APPOINTS DANIELLE ROLFES TO LEAD ITS WASHINGTON NATIONAL TAX PRACTICE

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Rolfes has been named partner-in-charge of the Washington National Tax (WNT) practice of KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm. Rolfes succeeds Manal Corwin, who recently returned to public service as Director of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Centre for Tax Policy and Administration. Rolfes also assumes the role of Tax Policy Lead for the Americas.

(PRNewsfoto/KPMG LLP) (PRNewswire)

"During a time of great legislative change, an increasingly complex regulatory environment, and broad market disruption, Danielle is the right leader at the right time to help our clients navigate uncertainty," said Greg Engel (@Greg_Engel_KPMG), Vice Chair – Tax at KPMG LLP. "Her unique combination of public and private sector leadership experience, domestic and international tax technical know-how, and her close involvement serving as a trusted advisor to many of our largest clients make her perfectly suited to succeed in this role."

In overseeing WNT, Danielle will lead a team of tax technical professionals and will serve as the lead tax technical resource for the firm and its clients. Danielle will also continue in her client-facing role, advising companies on how to navigate both international and domestic tax policy changes.

"KPMG is on a journey to transform how we go to market and reimagine the way we work. I'm humbled and honored to assume this important role and lead a best-in-class tax technical team at such a pivotal moment," said Rolfes. "Together, we'll continue to foster WNT's already strong collaborative and collegial culture while at the same time, embedding our specialized knowledge in the business to maximize the value WNT brings to the Tax practice and the entire firm."

Danielle has co-led the KPMG WNT International Tax group since 2017. Prior to joining KPMG, she served as International Tax Counsel at the US Department of Treasury's Office of Tax Policy. During her tenure there, she was the principal legal adviser to the Assistant Secretary of Tax Policy and other Treasury officials. She also represented the US at the OECD. Prior to her time at Treasury, Danielle was a partner at Ivins, Phillips & Barker, where she advised multinational corporations on international tax planning, controversy, and compliance matters. Before law school, Danielle was an accountant at Procter & Gamble.

Danielle is a graduate of Harvard Law School where she was editor of the Harvard Law Review. She received her LLM from Georgetown University Law Center and earned her undergraduate degree in accounting from Wright State University.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us .

Media Contact

Erica Lee

ericalee3@kpmg.com

646-920-2959

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KPMG LLP