Orangetheory Fitness Teams Up with Golden Globe Winner and New Mom Gina Rodriguez to Champion the Global Fitness Brand's "Mother's Other Day" Movement

Daily Harvest, Stitch Fix, lululemon and BEABA join Orangetheory's pledge to remind moms that self-care isn't selfish

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by Orangetheory Fitness among U.S. consumers revealed that 54% of moms believe Mother's Day is more stressful than an average Sunday. Further, 82% of moms shared that they'd enjoy their Mother's Day celebration more if they had the next day for themselves. Based on these insights, the company is pleased to announce that it is declaring Monday, May 15, 2023, as Mother's Other Day. To celebrate this Mother's Day "take two," Orangetheory Headquarters is giving its employees a paid day off so that moms and mother figures can indulge in some well-deserved me-time. Additionally, participating Orangetheory studios nationwide will offer new and existing members a free class to ensure that moms can take at least 60 minutes for themselves that day. To impact as many mothers as possible, the company has teamed up with Golden Globe winner and new mom Gina Rodriguez to champion its Mother's Other Day movement and call on other companies to pledge their support.

Orangetheory Fitness has teamed up with Golden Globe winner and new mom Gina Rodriguez to champion its Mother’s Other Day movement and call on other companies to pledge their support. (PRNewswire)

"When I heard about Orangetheory's Mother's Other Day movement, it struck a chord with me as a new mom," said Gina Rodriguez. "Providing moms with some extra time to take care of their own mental, emotional, and physical well-being is so important, and I hope that other founders and CEOs can hop on board to help us amplify this pledge that champions mothers in a truly impactful way."

In conjunction with Orangetheory's Mother's Other Day announcement and call for like-minded companies to join the cause, early adopters Daily Harvest, Stitch Fix and BEABA have already pledged their commitment to the movement. As long-time advocates of self-care and employee well-being, these companies will support by mirroring Orangetheory's company holiday or by encouraging employees to focus on making time for themselves during the celebratory month of May. The partner brands will also round out Orangetheory's in-studio experience through exclusive on-site offers that promote self-care—from healthy nourishment to retail therapy and personal styling. In addition to the commitment from Daily Harvest, Stitch Fix and BEABA, lululemon has chosen to celebrate Mother's Other Day by providing gift cards of up to $100 in value to anyone who joins Orangetheory Fitness as a new member on May 15.

"When our survey found that 88% of moms share the Mother's Day spotlight with someone else, we knew we needed to do something to shine that light back where it belongs," said Ellen Latham, creator and co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "As a mom myself, I understand both the joy and sacrifices that motherhood brings. We founded Mother's Other Day to remind moms that self-care isn't selfish."

Companies looking to learn more about Orangetheory's Mother's Other Day, including how to join the movement, can tag @orangetheory and #mothersotherday on social or email mothersotherday@orangetheoryfitness.com. Moms and anyone looking to indulge in some well-deserved self-care on Mother's Other Day can redeem their free workout by booking any scheduled class on May 15 via orangetheory.com or the Orangetheory app.

